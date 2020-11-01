PV Sindhu Says She Didn't Find It Hard to Get Back to Rhythm after Coronavirus Lockdown

PV Sindhu in a recent interview said that she revealed that she did not find it tough to get back to rhythm after the coronavirus-induced lockdown. She also said that she learnt how to cook and also did some painting during the lockdown, apart from training at home. The 25-year-old Indian shuttler also spent some quality time with her nephew.

"Well, it was fine, I was still training from home and then I looked at ways to keep myself busy. I spent time playing with my nephew (sister’s son) and the family. I managed to do a lot of new things like keeping myself busy learning to cook and painting. I did not get bored really during lockdown. Of course, there was no badminton (tournaments) obviously," PV Sindhu told LokMarg.

When asked if she found it tough to find her rhythm back after resume training, she said her training at home made it easier for her once she was back on the court.

"Well, as I was training during lockdown from home, so it was not tough for me. It took me a few weeks (to get the feel) when we got back to the courts. But for me, it was not like begin from the start really," she said.

"Definitely, when you are away from badminton and you do not connect with the shuttle, it will take time. I think for me getting the rhythm back was easier," she added.

Sindhu also said in the interview that she hopes to do well at Tokyo Olympics.

"Well, the Tokyo Olympics, I hope to do well. We have tournaments before that in 2021. I am hopeful I will do well and one at a time is my mantra," Sindhu said.

Recently Sindhu had been embroiled in a controversy regarding a rift with her family as she left the national camp for Olympic hopefuls and to fly out to London. She had taken to social media to squash those rumours.

It had started when Sindhu had posted a photo with Rebecca Randell of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute with the caption that she has traveled to the UK to work on her recovery and nutrition.

She skipped the recently-concluded Denmark Open Super 750 tournament and will next be seen in action at the Asian leg of the adjusted BWF World Tour 2020 in January.

The Hyderabadi will not get a direct entry in the rescheduled World Tour Final as the BWF has decided against handing automatic invitations to current world champions in the season-ending tournament.