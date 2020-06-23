PV Sindhu Shares Her 40 Feet Wall Art on Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam, Thanks Artists

Top badminton star PV Sindhu has been proving to be a great inspirational figure by supporting various causes and taking part in several webinars during the coronavirus lockdown period. Now, the shuttler has shared a grand wall art of herself painted on the Sardar Patel Stadium in Khammam, Telangana.

Sharing a glimpse of the finished work on her social media handle, Sindhu wrote, "Simply loved this beautiful 40 ft wall art on Sardar Patel stadium in Khammam by Vijay and Swathi. Thank you!"

She also shared a link to the official YouTube account of artists Vijay and Swathi, where they have recorded the whole process of creating the giant artwork.

Simply loved this beautiful 40 ft wall art on Sardar Patel stadium in Khammam by Vijay and Swathi. Thank you! ?? ?? ???????? https://t.co/HnFw4q9Dv4 pic.twitter.com/H7OzEArfNi — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) June 23, 2020

Wearing a red attire, Sindhu can be seen totally poised and focused on hitting back a cork in the wall painting. Visibly impressed with the art, Sindhu also shared the entire video on her Instagram account thanking the artists for bringing her mural to life.

ALSO READ | International Olympic Day: Sania Mirza Speaks of Olympic Dream, Gagan Narang and Saina Nehwal Share Their Moments

Earlier as part of the Olympics Day festivities, the Olympic silver medalist went live on Instagram and performed a high intensity workout routine. The World number 2 shuttler was a part of a roster of various athletes who came online to interact with fans under the 'Olympic Day workout' initiative taken by the International Olympic Committee.

Other athletes who took part in the online celebration included Taekwondo Olympian Pita Taufatofua, rugby player Tyla Nathan-Wong, diver Melissa Wu, and pole vaulter Seito Yamamoto.