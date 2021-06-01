PV Sindhu Shares 'Zodiac Sign Element' Post on Social Media: Watch

Ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu is all set to participate in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after five long years. The 2016 Olympic silver medallist, who is currently preparing for the quad annual summer games at the Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad, recently shared a video on her Instagram account. The July born (July 5, 1985) badminton star channelling her zodiac sign (Cancer) instincts, captioned her post as, “Happiest in my zodiac sign element.”

Sindhu, who was previously training at Pullela Gopichand’s Gopichand Academy, is currently receiving training from South Korean coach Park Tae-sang and trainer Suchitra, the Outlook reported. She also spoke about her experience with the new trainer and shared that the personal attention given by Park has helped her. The 25-year-old further expressed that she is prepared and will not miss ‘Gopi sir’ and added that the training has been great and her time at the new academy has been worth it.

Further in the interview with the publication she revealed that her eye-to-eye coordination with the new coach works perfectly. She also added that her father P.V. Ramana has been a huge support and an invisible coach in her career.

On the professional front, Sindhu has played in eight tournaments in 2020-21. She lost in the semi-finals of All-England in March and a loss in the final of the Swiss Open against reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin. Her title drought continued as she suffered a first-round exit in the Yonex Thailand Open in January earlier this year. However, the current World No. 6 ranked player remains unruffled.

Sindhu, who will be the only Indian women singles player to have qualified for the Tokyo Games, said that the responsibility on her is huge. As a three-time Olympic compatriot Saina Nehwal failed to qualify for the upcoming sporting extravaganza. She said that she understands the expectations are high and she would give her best.

Meanwhile, after countless setbacks, the 2020 Summer Olympics in the Japanese capital will be held from July 23 to August 8 this year after being postponed last year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

