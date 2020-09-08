PV Sindhu to Play Thomas and Uber Cup after Request from BAI President Himanta Biswa Sarma

PV Sindhu has decided to go back on her decision and will now participate in the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championship, which will be held from October 3 to 11 in Denmark.

World champion Sindhu had earlier decided to give the tournament a miss due to personal reasons but on Monday she decided that she will play after Badminton Association of India (BAI) president Himanta Biswa Sarma managed to convince her.

"I have requested Sindhu to join the team as we have a favourable draw and have the best chance to take a shot at the medal at the Cup," Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on Twitter.

"She has agreed and will prepone her family function so that she can be part of the Indian team and play for the country,” he added.

The national camp got underway commenced, with Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap, Sai Praneeth, N Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponappa taking part, at the Pullela Gopichand national badminton academy in Hyderabad from and will go on till 27th September. Sindhu has been training alone at the same venue.

The Indian team for the Thomas and Uber Cup will be selected on 17th September.

The Indian women's team has been clubbed with 14-time winners China, France and Germany in Group D while the men's side has been placed in Group C alongside 2016 champions Denmark, Germany and Algeria in the draw.

Both the men's and women's teams are seeded fifth in the tournament.

(With inputs from PTI)