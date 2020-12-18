PV Sindhu to Return to Action at Thailand Open in January 2021

PV Sindhu will return to competitive action in January 2021 where she will be taking part in at least three tournaments.

Sindhu, who is a part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group, will be seen in action at the Yonex Thailand Open (January 12-17), Toyota Thailand Open (January 19-24) and the World Tour Finals in Bangkok, subject to qualification (January 27-31).

The sports ministry has sanctioned Sindhu's request to have her physio and fitness trainer accompany her at the tournaments.

"The services of her physio and trainer for these three tournaments has been sanctioned at an approx cost of Rs. 8.25 lakhs," a Sports Authority of India (SAI) statement read.

She last played competitively at the All England Championships in March this year before the Covid-19 pandemic brought sport to a halt.

In September, the reigning world champion had pulled out of Denmark Open. After that, she had agreed to play in the Uber Cup, which was eventually postponed.

In November, the Rio Olympic silver medallist had said she is totally fit, not just health-wise but also on the badminton court and her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics are in full swing.

The Olympics, which were slated to be held in July-August this year, had to be postponed to summer of 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I have been preparing myself mentally and physically to compete in 2021. We are not too far away and this is a worldwide scenario, hence every athlete is going through the same and we will all have to adapt, train, and give our best in Tokyo," Sindhu had told IANS.