PV Sindhu to Skip Uber Cup Due to 'Personal Reasons', Confirms PV Ramana

PV Sindhu will give Thomas and Uber Cup badminton championships, which is slated to be held in Aarhus, Denmark from October 3 to 11, this year.

The World champion, according to a report in The Hindu, has pulled out because of 'some personal reasons'.

"She will skip the Uber Cup because of personal reasons. As of now, she will send her entry for the next two tournaments and decide based on the situation" PV Ramana told Hindustan Times.

He also confirmed that Sindhu will take part in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Super 750 Tour events in Odense, Denmark.

"Sindhu has informed the Badminton Association of India about her decision to skip the event because of some personal reasons," a senior BAI official had told The Hindu.

Sindhu had originally planed to return to competitive action at the Thomas and Uber Cups but the coronavirus pandemic has made her 'extra cautious'.

Recently during an Instagram live, when Sindhu was asked about her inspiration, she said: "Dad inspired me to play sports".

"When I am on the court I think about myself and my expectations and not what others` expectations are," Sindhu said in response to a question about stress management.

She is currently training at the SAI-Gopichand Academy under Korean coach Park Tae-Sang and national coach Pullela Gopichand, along with Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth and N Sikki Reddy .

The four from the eight picked for the national camp, Saina Nehwal, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and Ashwini Ponappa have not yet turned up.