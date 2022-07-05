PV Sindhu Turns 27: 5 Unforgettable Achievements of Indian Badminton Star

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PV SINDHU: One of the most successful sportspersons PV Sindhu is the only Indian woman to clinch two Olympic medals. With the Commonwealth Games scheduled to be played in July and the prestigious World Championship lined up to be held in August, fans and followers of the game can surely expect to experience some of Sindhu’s trademark style of playing this year. As the shuttler celebrates her birthday today, it is time to recall some of her astonishing wins on the world stage.

Silver medal in 2016 Olympics

Sindhu had created history in the Rio Olympics 2016 after she managed to seal her spot in the final of the women’s singles. Sindhu defeated Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-10. In the summit clash, Sindhu faced then two-time world champion and world No. 1 Carolina Marin. Sindhu conceded 19-21, 21-12, 21-15 defeat and secured silver medal. Bronze medal in 2020 Olympics

Sindhu pulled off a brilliant display in the bronze medal match against Chinese opponent He Bingjiao at the Tokyo Olympics. Sindhu secured a convincing 21-13, 21-15 victory to clinch the bronze medal. Gold medal in 2019 World Championships

The Hyderabad-born shuttler achieved another historic feat after outclassing Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the final of the 2019 BWF World Championships. Sindhu became the first Indian to win the championships since its inception in 1977. In the final, Sindhu bagged a comfortable 21-7, 21-7 victory to win the prestigious gold medal. Moreover, this win also helped her in matching two-time Olympic gold medallist Zhang Ning’s record of five medals at the event. Silver medal at 2018 Asian Games

Sindhu had earned 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 win against Japanese opponent Akane Yamaguchi to qualify for the historic final. Sindhu became the first Indian to reach the final of a singles event at the Asian Games. Unfortunately, in the summit clash Sindhu endured a 13-21 16-21 defeat to Chinese Taipei’s Tzu Ying and had to be satisfied with a silver medal. Silver medal at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Sindhu overcame defending champion Michelle Li in the semifinals of the 2018 Commonwealth Game. Sindhu defeated her Canadian opponent in straight games 21-18, 21-8 to set up the final clash with Saina Nehwal. In the final, Sindhu conceded a defeat against Nehwal and had to be satisfied with a silver medal.

