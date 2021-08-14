PV Sindhu Visits Tirumala Temple, Seeks Blessing For Her Badminton Academy

Athlete PV Sindhu is still basking in the glory of having brought home a bronze medal from the Tokyo Olympics women’s badminton event, and so are we. However, the athlete has come up with another great news for aspiring athletes - she will soon be starting a badminton academy in Vishakhapatnam which will help many like her to turn their dreams in the sport to reality. Nothing this big starts without the blessings of God, that’s what Sindhu must have felt. On Thursday, the athlete visited the Tirumala temple where she offered puja and sought blessings of lord Venkateshwara in starting her new venture. Sindhu shared a picture surrounded by her family members, on her Twitter profile and wrote, “Enjoyed the darshan of lord Venkateshwara at the Tirumala Tirupati devasthanam.” She also added that the scenic beauty and the historical context of the temple made her experience even more valuable.

Take a look at the picture, shared by Sindhu here:

Enjoyed the darshan of lord Venkateshwara at the Tirumala Tirupati devasthanam . The beautiful, historic aura of the temple, made the experience even better.🙌🏽🙏🏼😊 pic.twitter.com/TaLrbG3ANE— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 13, 2021

Post her darshan, she spoke to several media houses where she mentioned her upcoming venture of the badminton academy. “Many young people are said to be not properly encouraged and left behind” - Sindhu aspires to curb this problem with her academy. She also added that she looks forward to visit the temple every year to seek the lord’s blessings.

Speaking of her intention of visiting the temple, she said that she came to seek blessings for her upcoming tournaments. However, Sindhu made an appeal to the visitors to abide by the COVID-19 precautionary protocol put in place and help in fighting against the rampant spread of the virus.

Last week, Sindhu met the Chief Minister of Andhya Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who applauded her accomplishments and awarded her with Rs 30 lakh rupees. The CM also encouraged her to open the academy soon.

The CM has urged PV Sindhu to start the proposed Badminton academy in Vizag soon and nurture more youngsters like her. Officials handed over a cash reward of Rs. 30 lakhs to PV Sindhu on behalf of the Government of Andhra Pradesh. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/IlKGcosGBK— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) August 6, 2021

Hon'ble CM Shri @ysjagan felicitated #Olympics bronze medallist @Pvsindhu1 at CM Chamber, Secretariat and congratulated her on her recent performance. PV Sindhu thanked the CM for his continuing support and blessings. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/u4YOwK6My6— CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) August 6, 2021

Sindhu, who is the first female in India to have two Olympic medals to her name, won her first silver medal in Rio Olympics, 2016. Amid huge expectations, the athlete went, played, and conquered Tokyo Olympics badminton event, as well. She won to Bing Xiao and brought home a bronze medal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here