PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Badminton World Championships, Highlights: As it Happened





Star Indian shuttler P V Sindhu beat Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in straight games to cruise into the semifinals and assure herself of a medal in the World Championships here on Friday. Sindhu defeated Okuhara 21-17, 21-19 in a 58-minute quarterfinal match to set up a semifinal clash against World No. 2 and another Japanese Akane Yamaguchi on Saturday. The World No. 3 Indian produced a dominant display against her World No. 6 rival as she avenged her defeat in the last edition summit clash. In both the games, Okuhara led initially but Sindhu was able to come back to take the honours. Sindhu had lost to Okuhara in the final last year 19-21 22-20 20-22 but on Friday, it was the India who got the upper hand throughout the match.

Read More Catch all the action from the semi-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi through News18 Sports' live blog. Aug 4, 2018 7:27 pm (IST) SINDHU ENTERS FINAL: And that's it. Sindhu has managed to get past Akane Yamaguchi 21-16, 24-22. The Indian will face Carolina Marin in the final. Aug 4, 2018 7:26 pm (IST) This is unbelievable stuff from these two girls. In a longish rally Yamaguchi saved a match point. This has been a great match so far. It's 23-22 for the Indian at the moment. Aug 4, 2018 7:20 pm (IST) Make it 19-19. Sindhu is not letting this opportunity slip from her hand. Now she is in complete control. Aug 4, 2018 7:19 pm (IST) Exceptional smash from Sindhu down the line reduces the deficit to just two points. Yamaguchi leads 17-19. Can Sindhu win from here? Aug 4, 2018 7:17 pm (IST) Sindhu gets two consecutive points to stay alive in the match as she plays shots on the base line. Yamaguchi leads 15-19. Aug 4, 2018 7:15 pm (IST) Yamguchi is doing well now and attacking Sindhu's net now. She has taken a healthy seven point lead. It's 19-12 for the Japanese. Aug 4, 2018 7:12 pm (IST) This is trouble calling for Sindhu as she is making far too many unforced errors down the line. The Indian will face Carolina Marin in the final. Aug 4, 2018 7:26 pm (IST) This is unbelievable stuff from these two girls. In a longish rally Yamaguchi saved a match point. This has been a great match so far. It's 23-22 for the Indian at the moment. Aug 4, 2018 7:20 pm (IST) Make it 19-19. Sindhu is not letting this opportunity slip from her hand. Now she is in complete control. Aug 4, 2018 7:19 pm (IST) Exceptional smash from Sindhu down the line reduces the deficit to just two points. Yamaguchi leads 17-19. Can Sindhu win from here? Aug 4, 2018 7:17 pm (IST) Sindhu gets two consecutive points to stay alive in the match as she plays shots on the base line. Yamaguchi leads 15-19. Aug 4, 2018 7:15 pm (IST) Yamguchi is doing well now and attacking Sindhu's net now. She has taken a healthy seven point lead. It's 19-12 for the Japanese. Aug 4, 2018 7:12 pm (IST) This is trouble calling for Sindhu as she is making far too many unforced errors down the line. She needs to regain control of this match. It's 15-11 for Yamaguchi. Aug 4, 2018 7:07 pm (IST) The cross-court rallies have been excellent from both the players. It's just a matter of who comes up to the net first and takes a smash. Till now Yamaguchi has been successful in doing that in this game. She leads 11-7 at the mid-game interval. Aug 4, 2018 7:04 pm (IST) Sindhu has looked a bit defensive in her approach in the second game. She is allowing Yamaguchi to settle down and play her shots. But the Japanese girl is just playing the waiting game. She leads 8-6. Aug 4, 2018 7:01 pm (IST) The pace of the game has somewhat slowed. The rallies are now longer than they were in the first. But as has been the norm, Sindhu has not started the game well. The Indian trails 3-6. Aug 4, 2018 6:58 pm (IST) Sindhu gets her first point on the board. Right after that she commits an error on the net. That means that the Japanese girl leads 3-1 in the second game. Aug 4, 2018 6:56 pm (IST) Yamaguchi has relied on her defence a lot today but that ploy has not worked for her. Meanwhile, she starts with two points in the second game. It's 2-0 for Yamaguchi. Aug 4, 2018 6:54 pm (IST) Sindhu pockets the first game with utmost ease 21-16. This has been a brilliant display till now by the Indian as she has moved well on the court and not given her opponent to attack. Aug 4, 2018 6:50 pm (IST) It just keeps getting better by Sindhu. She is in a relentless mood today. She is smashing away her way to glory. After a wobbly start of 0-5, Sindhu leads 19-13 in the first game. Aug 4, 2018 6:48 pm (IST) And now the time has come when Sindhu is starting to take control of the match. Suddenly she has taken the game away from Yamaguchi and taken five consecutive points. The Indian leads 16-12. Aug 4, 2018 6:46 pm (IST) Sindhu draws level yet again with a powerful smash. Sindhu is keeping things tight in one direction and surprising the opponent by a powerful smash on the other. It's 12-12 at the moment. Good play by Sindhu. Aug 4, 2018 6:43 pm (IST) Sindhu has been brilliant with her shots on the net from the mid-court. That has troubled the Japanese girl. At the mid-game interval Yamaguchi leads 11-10 and for a change Sindhu has started well in a match. Aug 4, 2018 6:40 pm (IST) The match is moving at a rapid pace as both players are engaging in shorter rallies. The key for Sindhu will be to play bigger rallies. But the Indian gets three points on the trot and makes it 8-8. Aug 4, 2018 6:37 pm (IST) Sindhu gets her first point on the board through an unforced error by the Japanese. That is followed by a couple of more such mistakes. Indian making a comeback here. It's 6-3 for Yamaguchi. Aug 4, 2018 6:35 pm (IST) Yamaguchi is using the same tactics as Okuhara and targeting Sindhu's body. The result is that the Japanese girl leads 5-0 in the first game. This is a great start by Yamaguchi. Aug 4, 2018 6:33 pm (IST) The match gets underway. Yamaguchi starts with two points on the trot as Sindhu is gunning for her first. A good start is all she wants. It's 2-0 for Yamaguchi. Aug 4, 2018 6:28 pm (IST) We are just minutes away from the start of the all-important match between Sindhu and Yamaguchi as both players make their way to the centre court. Aug 4, 2018 6:25 pm (IST) And that's it from the 1st women's semifinal clash of the day and Marin has won it in three games 13-13, 21-16, 21-13 to enter the final of the World Championships. She will face the winner from the match between Yamaguchi and Sindhu in the final. Aug 4, 2018 6:15 pm (IST) Marin is closing in on the win. Bingjiao seems to have lost steam in this final game and trails 9-15. This is great stuff by the former world no 1 Marin. Aug 4, 2018 6:09 pm (IST) Meanwhile, in other semi-final match between China's He Bingjiao and Spain's Carolina Marin, the latter is slightly inching ahead. In the third game Marin leads 10-5 over her Chinese opponent. Aug 4, 2018 5:58 pm (IST) Sindhu has shared many famed rivalries in her career, and another notable one is against Yamaguchi. The duo have faced each other on 10 occasions and six times the Indian has emerged victorious. Their last meeting was in this year's All England Championship where Sindhu won 19-21, 21-19, 21-18. Aug 4, 2018 5:46 pm (IST) In the semi-final, three-time World Championships medallist Sindhu will take on another Japanese, second seed Akane Yamaguchi, who ousted Chinese fifth seed Chen Yufei with a 21-13, 17-21, 21-16 victory in an hour and eight minutes. Aug 4, 2018 5:38 pm (IST) In both games, Okuhara was strong at the beginning but once Sindhu caught up with her, the Japanese failed to control the Hyderabadi, who came into the match with a 6-5 record in head-to-head. Aug 4, 2018 5:35 pm (IST) Earlier on Friday, women's singles star P.V, Sindhu was the lone Indian to enter the semi-finals of the Badminton World Championships. Third seed Sindhu, facing Japanese Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated her at the previous edition's final, won 21-17, 21-19 in 58 minutes. Aug 4, 2018 5:26 pm (IST) Yet another medal for PV Sindhu at the World Championship, but she has a chance to get her hands on that elusive gold. For that she will have to get past Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semis. Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live updates for the World Championships semis.

The win by Sindhu meant that the head-to-head record between the two is now levelled at 6-6. After the World Championships final last year, they had played five times against each other and Sindhu have won three of them as against two by Okuhara. This will be Sindhu's fourth medal from the World Championships as she has already won two bronze and a silver. Saina Nehwal's impressive run, however, came to a disappointing end at the World Championships as she suffered a straight-game loss to two-time champion Carolina Marin. In the men's qurterfinals, B Sai Praneeth was no match to Kento Momota of Japan as he lost 12-21 12-21 in just 39 minutes.



Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also couldn't cross the quarterfinal hurdle, losing 17-21 10-21 to top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China. In the Saina vs Marin match, it turned out to be a lop-sided contest between the 2015 edition finalists as reigning Olympic champion Spanish once again produced her 'A' game on the big occasion to complete an emphatic 21-6, 21-11 victory. A 5-4 head-to-head count meant little as Marin dismantled Saina with consummate ease. The Spaniard stamped her authority on the match, parading the court and screaming her heart out after winning every point.



"Her movement was very quick today. She was moving so fast and covering the court very quickly. The kind of shots that she played, it seemed like she was suddenly very fast. Also I had a late match yesterday so to face someone so quick was difficult. I didn't understand what to do, she never gave me a chance to play my game," Saina told reporters. Marin said: "I'm doing well since first day. I was in control today. I'm the fastest in the world, it is my strength and I have to keep doing it. I am happy to reach the semifinal. The favouite player (Tai Tzu Ying) to win the tournament lost today, so ll try to give best tomorrow against China's He Bingjiao."



Marin played a perfect game to bamboozle Saina in the opening game. The left handed shuttler took just 12 minutes to race away with the game after earning 14 game points when Saina failed to retrieve a shot. The Spaniard closed it with a smash from close to the net.Saina showed better fight in the early stages of the second game but Marin managed an 11-8 advantage at the break. The Spaniard stifled Saina with her stroke play and placement to surge ahead. Marin gained 10 match points when Saina found the net and the Spaniard closed the match when the Indian went long again.