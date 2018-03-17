GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi, Live Updates, All England Open 2018

News18.com | March 17, 2018, 10:36 PM IST
PREVIEW: India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu will be up against Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semis of the All England Open. This is the first time that the Indian has come this far in this particular tournament. In the quarters, Sindhu overcame reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan. The Rio Olympic Games silver medallist edged past seventh seed Okuhara 20-22, 21-18, 21-18 in an hour and 24 minutes in a last-eight women's singles clash here.
While the first game was a see-saw battle, with both not letting each other take long run of points, the second and third game saw fourth seeded Sindhu recover from difficult situations.
In the second game, Sindhu had a three-point advantage at 16-13 but the Japanese hit back and took the lead at 18-16. However, Sindhu displayed superb skills to win the game 21-18 and take the match to the third game.
In the third and decisive game, the Indian looked tired and trailed 12-16 but fought back to equalise with four straight points before sealing the game 21-18.
"It was a good match and she also played really well. It was anybody's game until the last point. I am happy that I pulled off this match. Also I was trailing like 12-16 and then I came back, so I am happy I won it. I just gave my best. There were errors in my part as well. I had to control the those errors," Sindhu said after the win.

Catch all the action from the match between Sindhu and Yamaguchi through our Live blog.
Mar 17, 2018 10:36 pm (IST)

And we are just minutes away from the start of the match as players make their way to the court. Even though the Indian enjoys a favorable record against the Japanese girl, it's going to be tough match. In the last encounter between these two girls, at the Asian Team Championships, Sindhu had won the match in straight games. 

Mar 17, 2018 10:31 pm (IST)

Apart from beating Okuhara in the quarters, Sindhu got the better of Pornpawee Chochuwong and Nitchaon Jindapol in the tournament earlier. This is a golden opportunity for the Hyderabad girl to make it to the finals of the tournament. 

Mar 17, 2018 10:21 pm (IST)

Indian shuttler PV SIndhu has been in great form as she reached the semis of the All England Open 2018, beating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. Next up is her clash with another girl, Akane Yamaguchi. Sindhu enjoys a 6-3 record against Yamaguchi, and would be hoping for another win here.  

