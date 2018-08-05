PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Badminton World Championships: Marin Completes Hat-trick of Gold Medals





Preview: In what has been an utterly disappointing campaign for Indian shuttlers at the BWF World Championships, PV Sindhu has yet again emerged as the lone bright spark as she made it to the final of women’s singles event on Saturday. The 23-year-old Hyderabadi brushed aside a stiff challenge from Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi 21-16, 24-22 in the semi-final and entered the summit clash of the coveted championships for the second successive time.

In what has been an utterly disappointing campaign for Indian shuttlers at the BWF World Championships, PV Sindhu has yet again emerged as the lone bright spark as she made it to the final of women's singles event on Saturday. The 23-year-old Hyderabadi brushed aside a stiff challenge from Japan's Akane Yamaguchi 21-16, 24-22 in the semi-final and entered the summit clash of the coveted championships for the second successive time. Aug 5, 2018 2:35 pm (IST) Marin has done it! An unforced error from Sindhu sees her win her third Gold medal at the World Championships. She beats Sindhu 21-19, 21-10. Aug 5, 2018 2:34 pm (IST) Gold medal point for Marin against Sindhu. Aug 5, 2018 2:33 pm (IST) Sindhu with good body smash at Marin to pick up a point, but that's too little too late. Marin is well on her way to hat-trick of World Championship Golds Aug 5, 2018 2:31 pm (IST) Difficult to see things turning around from here on in. Sindhu has been outplayed by Marin who has been fast and used brute force to trouble Sindhu. Marin leads 17-5 Aug 5, 2018 2:28 pm (IST) Sindhu's returns have not been the greatest and it does not look like changing. Marin's returns are finding all the empty parts as she races through the game. Marin leads 14-4 in the second game. Aug 5, 2018 2:25 pm (IST) Sindhu tries to open up the court for herself against Marin's serve, but the return is too long. At the break in the second game, Sindhu trails 11-2 Aug 5, 2018 2:23 pm (IST) Sindhu gets another warning from the umpire and this time Marin is also told off for wasting time. Another instance and both get a yellow card. Sindhu trails right now 8-2 Aug 5, 2018 2:22 pm (IST) Marin's pace has been electrifying in the second game and Sindhu has not been able to deal with hit. Body smashes and some great returns from Marin all over the court has not helped Sindhu. Aug 5, 2018 2:21 pm (IST) Sindhu gets her first point of the second game with a strong return from the net but she trails by 4 points at the moment. Aug 5, 2018 2:19 pm (IST) Once more, Sindhu is comes forward to the net and Marin sends the smash flying past her to extend the lead. Aug 5, 2018 2:18 pm (IST) Marin is going through the gears now and she has raced away to a 3-0 lead in the second game. Her returns have been too much for Sindhu to deal with. Aug 5, 2018 2:15 pm (IST) Hard smash down at the baseline against Sindhu's return by Marin was too much to deal with. Marin takes the first game 21-19. Aug 5, 2018 2:14 pm (IST) Marin has rattled Sindhu one gets the feeling. She is overpowering her and gaining the momentum as the match progresses. Sindhu trails 19-20 Aug 5, 2018 2:13 pm (IST) With the scores tied at 18-18, Sindhu has been given a warning for slowing things down too much. The umpire says yellow card if it happens again. Marin would be delighted with that. The mind games are well and truly on. Aug 5, 2018 2:12 pm (IST) Marin just about lost the flow for a moment with some unforced errors late in the first game. Unfortunately that also led to unforced errors and Sindhu took the lead back. Aug 5, 2018 2:10 pm (IST) Marin has suddenly turned up the heat against Sindhu who has not been able to react well at all. Some very aggressive and fast badminton being dished out by Marin who likes to play at a fast pace. Sindhu unable to match up to the intensity and has lost the lead as well. Marin leads 17-16 Aug 5, 2018 2:06 pm (IST) Marin forcing the issue this time with a very pacy rally which ended with her smashing it straight and hard at Sindhu. Marin trails 15-11 Aug 5, 2018 2:04 pm (IST) While Marin is trying to speeden things up, Sindhu is doing her best to slow it down as much as she can. Sindhu has done well to get her placements right in the game before landing the smash straight at Marin. Sindhu leads 14-9 Aug 5, 2018 2:02 pm (IST) After the break the hustle bustle continues and but Marin's return down the line is too long and that has given Sindhu a chance to stretch the lead. Aug 5, 2018 2:00 pm (IST) Sindhu has been very successful at making Marin move around the court such that her attacking instincts have to be curtailed. There haven't been the usual number of smashes so far from either player as they look to open up space on the court. At the break Sindhu leads 11-8. Aug 5, 2018 1:58 pm (IST) Marin is trying to stress her opponent and trying to get her to move fast. But Sindhu responds by making her move around the court and then finally lands the smash with great effectiveness. Marin can't return that well and Sindhu moves to 9-7 lead. Aug 5, 2018 1:57 pm (IST) Marin is not having it as easy as she would probably have liked in the final. Sindhu is being assertive and not letting the Spaniard get on the attack. Sindhu has managed to push Marin on the defensive with some good play. Sindhu on her part has not gone for the smash as yet and is looking to keep things tight. Aug 5, 2018 1:55 pm (IST) Sindhu has a moment of bad judgement when Marin's return was down the line. The Spaniard took that with her usual gusto before Sindhu quickly ensured another rally would help her back to the two point lead. Score 6-4 to Sindhu Aug 5, 2018 1:53 pm (IST) Sindhu follows that up with some quick and alert netplay. Returns into the empty part of the court as Marin is pushed wide. Sindhu leads 5-3 Aug 5, 2018 1:53 pm (IST) Long rally for the seventh point of the first game, where Sindhu and Marin have a good go at each other. The Indian though finds space and a perfect return puts her in the lead. Score 4-3 to Sindhu. Aug 5, 2018 1:52 pm (IST) Marin there a couple of overhit returns that go over the back line. That has helped Sindhu claw back and reduce the early advantage. Scores level at 3-3 Aug 5, 2018 1:51 pm (IST) Couple of unforced errors from Sindhu at the start of the game has given Marin some easy points right at the start. Sindhu finding it hard to get her range going as she is more or less chasing the game. Marin leads 3-1. Aug 5, 2018 1:50 pm (IST) Great start from Marin! The rally ends with her smashing it back at Sindhu's feet to take the first point. Marin is feisty and moving well once again today. Aug 5, 2018 1:48 pm (IST) For Marin, this is her only chance to make her mark once again. She hasn't been the player she was during the 2015-16 season and has struggled with injury woes. She has won two titles at the Worlds already and a third would make her one of the best women's singles players to have graced the court. Aug 5, 2018 1:48 pm (IST) While Sindhu has not dropped a game in the whole tournament so far, Marin dropped a game in the first match, but since has not looked back and steamrolled the rest in her side of the draw. Load More

Sindhu lived up to the expectations of millions of fans round the globe and delivered under high pressure. Till now she has had a flawless tournament and hasn’t dropped a single game against world beaters like Sung Ji Hyun, Nozomi Okuhara and Akane Yamaguchi. Her movement on the court and attack have been impeccable and has managed to take her opponents by surprise.



But come the final it will be a different ball game altogether and none of this will matter when Sindhu takes on old foe, Spain’s Carolina Marin on Sunday. Keeping away the rivalry and history of these two modern-day legends aside, the world no 3 will have to fight inner demons to get past Marin and get her hands on that elusive gold at the world events.



A tough ask, the Indian has nothing to prove when it comes to accolades and achievements, but a gold at the World Championships will certainly go a long way in shaping her career for the future. A missed opportunity could only do irreparable damage to her confidence when it comes to winning the final. Not that the Indian has never tasted success on the final frontier — she had a memorable win against Marin at India Open Superseries last year and few other titles too — Sindhu badly needs this title for herself and send across a strong message that she can cope up with the high strung battles. Often criticised for not dictating terms in crunch matches, Sindhu has now come out and exposed the weaknesses of her opponents by not allowing them to play long rallies close to the baseline.



She has stuck firmly to the mid-court that gives her ample opportunities of playing shots from anywhere on the court, given her wide reach. The ploy worked well against Okuhara, Yamaguchi, who cover a lot of ground on the court, and there is no reason why it won't work against the nimble-footed Spaniard.



The Indians attack has also flourished and Sindhu has looked much more comfortable in creating opportunities to score winners, rather than waiting for others to make mistakes. This would come in handy against Marin, who is known for not making many unforced errors on the court.



It's been a quiet year for the Spaniard and she would look to make amends by winning the championship. While the focus this year has been on Tai Tzu-yings, Yamaguchis and Okuharas, no one considered Marin as a potential threat and that has worked in her favour. She has been electrifying on the court and her deceptive cross-court shots have only increased problems for her opponents. She is a player who thrives in pressure, unlike her Indian counterpart. If Marin can restrict Sindhu from winning the first few points of the match then she can easily dictate terms.



So now the onus lies on Sindhu to deliver when it matters the most.