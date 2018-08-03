PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, Badminton World Championships, Highlights: As it Happened





Third seeded Sindhu entered the last eight after moving past South Korean ninth seed Sung ji Hyun 21-10, 21-18 in 42 minutes. Sindhu caught a brilliant start, going 9-1 up in no time. Even though Sung improved her game after the mid-game interval, Sindhu held an 18-8 lead before pocketing the game 21-10. In the second game, Sung looked determined, opening up a 9-2 lead. But Sindhu slowly picked momentum and equalised at the 13-point mark before leading 18-15. Sung continued to slide as she lost the second game 18-21.

Third seeded Sindhu entered the last eight after moving past South Korean ninth seed Sung ji Hyun 21-10, 21-18 in 42 minutes. Sindhu caught a brilliant start, going 9-1 up in no time. Even though Sung improved her game after the mid-game interval, Sindhu held an 18-8 lead before pocketing the game 21-10. In the second game, Sung looked determined, opening up a 9-2 lead. But Sindhu slowly picked momentum and equalised at the 13-point mark before leading 18-15. Sung continued to slide as she lost the second game 18-21. Aug 3, 2018 9:20 pm (IST) SINDHU WINS: History is created. Sindhu has beaten Okuhara 21-17, 21-19 and is assured of a bronze medal at least. This is superlative stuff by the Indian to have gotten better of the Japanese. She wraps up a rather dismal day for India on a good note. Aug 3, 2018 9:15 pm (IST) This game is slipping out of Sindhu's hand after getting so close to a victory, She concedes a point to a deft drop shot at mid-court. But she strikes back with a point courtesy an unforced error by Okuhara. Sindhu leads 19-18. Aug 3, 2018 9:10 pm (IST) Again both these players are going neck to neck. This game stands where it was right at the start. SIndhu has to get a couple of points here to stamp her authority. The scores are level at 16-16. Aug 3, 2018 9:06 pm (IST) There has been no clear winner in the match till now. This is a crucial juncture and Sindhu now needs to consolidate and not give easy points. It's 13-13 currently. Aug 3, 2018 9:03 pm (IST) It looks like this match will go the distance too. These two players have had really close matches in the past and this match is heading in the same direction. Sindhu has erased Okuhara's lead. It's 11-11 currently. Aug 3, 2018 8:58 pm (IST) Despite conceding the lead Sindhu is not giving easy points to Okuhara. Her ploy is to move Okuhara on the mid-court and aim for a drop shot and the gallery. Still Okuhara leads 10-7. Aug 3, 2018 8:54 pm (IST) Okuhara in this game has not moved much and is just placing her shots well. That has frustrated Sindhu a bit. The Japanese leads 9-3 currently. Aug 3, 2018 8:50 pm (IST) The second game begins and Sindhu is playing most of her shots from the mid-court. But Okuhara has begun well and taken a 3-0 lead. Sindhu cannot be complacent here. Aug 3, 2018 8:47 pm (IST) Sindhu takes the first game with utmost ease 21-17. She has learnt from her past mistakes and is not playing close to the net against Okuhara. Aug 3, 2018 8:43 pm (IST) As has been a trend in the past, Sindhu and Okuara are playing some really long, energy-sapping rallies. Till now the Indian has done well to tackle the Japanese. Sindhu leads 19-16 at the moment. Aug 3, 2018 8:40 pm (IST) Sindhu is heading towards winning the game. Okuhara has looked out of sorts. The key here will be not to lose the momentum. Sindhu leads 17-15. Aug 3, 2018 8:38 pm (IST) Sindhu is successfully creating wide gaps with her shots and finishing the rally with drop shots. That ploy is working well for the Hyderabadi. She leads 15-13 in the first game. Aug 3, 2018 8:35 pm (IST) The Indian is going great guns and after a long while has managed to troubled Okuhara. Sindhu is playing a lot of body smashes and that's helping her. Sindhu leads 13-12. Aug 3, 2018 8:33 pm (IST) Good news for Indian fans. Sindhu leads 11-10 at the mid-game interval. She just needs to keep up the good work and aim to play longer rallies. Aug 3, 2018 8:30 pm (IST) Sindhu is making a comeback in the match and has drawn level with Okuhara. The Indian is moving well on the court. She is making good use of her reach and targeting Okuhara's body. It's 8-8 at the moment. Aug 3, 2018 8:27 pm (IST) This game is going like the previous encounters in the day for the Indians. Sindhu is giving away some easy points here down the line. It's 8-5 for Okuhara ar the moment. Aug 3, 2018 8:23 pm (IST) Okuhara has a great start to the match and has put Sindhu under pressure already. The Japanese leads 4-1 at the moment. Sindhu will have to play more on the net now. Aug 3, 2018 8:21 pm (IST) The match gets underway and both the players get a point each. Too early in the match to judge Sindhu's form but she will be eager to get past Okuhara. It's 1-1. Aug 3, 2018 8:16 pm (IST) Now the action moves to PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara. Can she wrap up the day with a win remains to be seen. Both the players have made their way to the court. Aug 3, 2018 8:14 pm (IST) MOMOTA WINS: That was an easy win for Momota 21-12, 21-12. The Indian was all over the place and couldn't settle in the match. Thus, India's dismal day continues. Aug 3, 2018 8:13 pm (IST) And the match looks all but over for Praneeth. His opponent has taken a six-point lead. There is no coming back here for Praneeth. It's 18-12 at the moment. Aug 3, 2018 8:10 pm (IST) Momota is giving some points towards the end of the match. And Praneeth is not giving up just yet. Momota has conceded a few points through unforced errors. He still leads 15-11. Aug 3, 2018 8:07 pm (IST) Praneeth is looking out of sorts now. He is coming up with one or two good drop shots but that is certainly not enough. Momota leads 12-8. Aug 3, 2018 8:05 pm (IST) Make it 11-7. Momota lead by four points at the mid-game interval. He will have to keep playing longer rallies and wait for Momota to make mistakes. Aug 3, 2018 8:03 pm (IST) Praneeth has looked a lot better this game but hasn't done enough to cause a problem to Momota. The Japanese has now taken a two -point lead. It's 9-6 at the moment. Aug 3, 2018 8:01 pm (IST) Praneeth gives away his lead now. Momota is taking control of the second game too. His cross-court shots have troubled the Indian. It's 6-5 in Momota's favour. Aug 3, 2018 7:57 pm (IST) The second game has begun on a bright note for Praneeth, He is engaging Momota in longer rallies and for the first time takes a lead in the match. It's 2-1 for Praneeth. Aug 3, 2018 7:53 pm (IST) Momota takes the first game with utmost ease. He looked very comfortable against the Indian. The game ends at 21-12. Praneeth has a lot of ground to cover. Aug 3, 2018 7:50 pm (IST) Finally some respite for Praneeth as he gets a strong smash perfectly. It won't change much in the match though. Momota is closing in on the game. He leads 19--8.

"Overall it was a good match and there were lot of rallies so I had to be consistent and very patient," the Indian, three-time medallist at the World Championships, said. In the quarter-finals on Friday, Saina and Sindhu will meet Spanish seventh seed Carolina Marin and defending champion Nozomi Okuhara respectively. While two-time world champion Carolina defeated 15th seed Sayaka Sato of Japan 21-7, 21-13 in the third round, Okhuhara got past Goh Jin Wei 21-18, 22-20.



Earlier in the day Saina Nehwal's impressive run came to a disappointing end at the World Championships as she suffered a straight-game loss to two-time champion Carolina Marin on Friday. It turned out to be a lop-sided contest between the 2015 edition finalists as reigning Olympic champion Marin once again produced her 'A' game on the big occasion to complete an emphatic 21-6 21-11 victory. Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also couldn't cross the quarterfinal hurdle, losing 17-21 10-21 to top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China. A 5-4 head-to-head count meant little as Marin dismantled Saina with consummate ease. The Spaniard stamped her authority on the match, parading the court and screaming her heart out after winning every point.



"Her movement was very quick today. She was moving so fast and covering the court very quickly. The kind of shots that she played, it seemed like she was suddenly very fast. Also I had a late match yesterday so to face someone so quick was difficult. I didn't understand what to do, she never gave me a chance to play my game," Saina told reporters. Marin said: "I'm doing well since first day. I was in control today. I'm the fastest in the world, it is my strength and I have to keep doing it. I am happy to reach the semifinal. The favourite player (Tai Tzu Ying) to win the tournament lost today, so ll try to give best tomorrow against China's He Bingjiao." Marin played a perfect game to bamboozle Saina in the opening game. The left handed shuttler took just 12 minutes to race away with the game after earning 14 game points when Saina failed to retrieve a shot. The Spaniard closed it with a smash from close to the net. Saina showed better fight in the early stages of the second game but Marin managed an 11-8 advantage at the break. The Spaniard stifled Saina with her stroke play and placement to surge ahead.

Marin gained 10 match points when Saina found the net and the Spaniard closed the match when the Indian went long again.