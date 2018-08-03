PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, LIVE Updates, Badminton World Championships Quarter-finals: Sindhu Eyes Semis Berth

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Catch all the action live from the quarter-final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara through our live blog.
Third seeded Sindhu entered the last eight after moving past South Korean ninth seed Sung ji Hyun 21-10, 21-18 in 42 minutes. Sindhu caught a brilliant start, going 9-1 up in no time. Even though Sung improved her game after the mid-game interval, Sindhu held an 18-8 lead before pocketing the game 21-10. In the second game, Sung looked determined, opening up a 9-2 lead. But Sindhu slowly picked momentum and equalised at the 13-point mark before leading 18-15. Sung continued to slide as she lost the second game 18-21.
Asked if he might now call it a day, Lin, the bad boy of badminton in his younger days, said: "It's been the same old question ever since I played Chen Long in the World Championships in 2013 (when Lin won it). "This actually makes me feel proud. Although I lost the match today, I'll discuss with my team to see what I could learn from it and hopefully improve my world rankings in the following tournaments this year. "This is my 11th World Championships and I will continue to fight as long as I still have the capability and time.
PV Sindhu (Image: AFP)
"Overall it was a good match and there were lot of rallies so I had to be consistent and very patient," the Indian, three-time medallist at the World Championships, said. In the quarter-finals on Friday, Saina and Sindhu will meet Spanish seventh seed Carolina Marin and defending champion Nozomi Okuhara respectively. While two-time world champion Carolina defeated 15th seed Sayaka Sato of Japan 21-7, 21-13 in the third round, Okhuhara got past Goh Jin Wei 21-18, 22-20.
Earlier in the day Saina Nehwal's impressive run came to a disappointing end at the World Championships as she suffered a straight-game loss to two-time champion Carolina Marin on Friday. It turned out to be a lop-sided contest between the 2015 edition finalists as reigning Olympic champion Marin once again produced her 'A' game on the big occasion to complete an emphatic 21-6 21-11 victory. Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also couldn't cross the quarterfinal hurdle, losing 17-21 10-21 to top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China. A 5-4 head-to-head count meant little as Marin dismantled Saina with consummate ease. The Spaniard stamped her authority on the match, parading the court and screaming her heart out after winning every point.
"Her movement was very quick today. She was moving so fast and covering the court very quickly. The kind of shots that she played, it seemed like she was suddenly very fast. Also I had a late match yesterday so to face someone so quick was difficult. I didn't understand what to do, she never gave me a chance to play my game," Saina told reporters. Marin said: "I'm doing well since first day. I was in control today. I'm the fastest in the world, it is my strength and I have to keep doing it. I am happy to reach the semifinal. The favourite player (Tai Tzu Ying) to win the tournament lost today, so ll try to give best tomorrow against China's He Bingjiao." Marin played a perfect game to bamboozle Saina in the opening game. The left handed shuttler took just 12 minutes to race away with the game after earning 14 game points when Saina failed to retrieve a shot. The Spaniard closed it with a smash from close to the net. Saina showed better fight in the early stages of the second game but Marin managed an 11-8 advantage at the break. The Spaniard stifled Saina with her stroke play and placement to surge ahead.
Marin gained 10 match points when Saina found the net and the Spaniard closed the match when the Indian went long again.
-
