PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, LIVE Updates, Badminton World Championships Quarter-finals: Sindhu, Praneeth Eye Semis Berth





Third seeded Sindhu entered the last eight after moving past South Korean ninth seed Sung ji Hyun 21-10, 21-18 in 42 minutes. Sindhu caught a brilliant start, going 9-1 up in no time. Even though Sung improved her game after the mid-game interval, Sindhu held an 18-8 lead before pocketing the game 21-10. In the second game, Sung looked determined, opening up a 9-2 lead. But Sindhu slowly picked momentum and equalised at the 13-point mark before leading 18-15. Sung continued to slide as she lost the second game 18-21.

Aug 3, 2018 6:54 pm (IST) Lin Dan too crashed in the pre-quarters and said that he has no plans to retire after the Chinese badminton legend's bid for a sixth world title met a sorry end on Thursday in the last 16. The 34-year-old "Super Dan" was the most high-profile casualty on a day when men's number one and reigning champion Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and women's number one Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan both progressed into the quarter-finals of the World Championships in Nanjing. Aug 3, 2018 6:35 pm (IST) The 24-year-old was sloppy at times, making a series of unforced errors, particularly at the net, and going down to the sixth seed over three unpredictable games. China's He emerged after just under an hour to win 21-18, 7-21, 21-13 in a thrilling contest. She will play Spain's reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the semis after she demolished the Indian Saina Nehwal 21-6, 21-11 in 31 minutes in their quarter-final clash. Aug 3, 2018 6:22 pm (IST) In other match of the day, Tai Tzu-ying was on the end of a shock defeat at badminton's World Championships on Friday, the number one from Taiwan going out in the quarter-finals to China's He Bingjiao. It was just Tai's second defeat in 35 matches, a run which brought five titles and cemented her status as the woman to beat in Nanjing. Aug 3, 2018 6:11 pm (IST) It will be tough for Praneeth to get past former World no 2 Kento Momota who has been in smashing form since his return to the circuit after serving a 15-month ban. He has already won Indonesia Open and Badminton Asia Championshoips. Aug 3, 2018 6:11 pm (IST) It will be tough for Praneeth to get past former World no 2 Kento Momota who has been in smashing form since his return to the circuit after serving a 15-month ban. He has already won Indonesia Open and Badminton Asia Championshoips. Aug 3, 2018 6:00 pm (IST) It hasn't been the best of days for the Indians in the office as Saina Nehwal and the mixed doubles pair of Saiwiksairaj and Ashwini Ponnappa bowed out of the tournament without putting up a fight. Nehwal's impressive run came to a disappointing end as she suffered a straight-game loss to two-time champion Carolina Marin on Friday. It turned out to be a lop-sided contest between the 2015 edition finalists as reigning Olympic champion Marin once again produced her 'A' game on the big occasion to complete an emphatic 21-6 21-11 victory. Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj also couldn't cross the quarterfinal hurdle, losing 17-21 10-21 to top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China. Aug 3, 2018 5:53 pm (IST) In the men's singles section B Sai Praneeth will be taking on Japan's Kento Momota. A surprise entrant in the quarters, Praneeth got a walkover in the first round against Son Wan Ho. Then in the second round he beat Luis Enrique and got the better of Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus in the third. Aug 3, 2018 5:44 pm (IST) Till now Sindhu has had a good tournament and entered the quarters without much problem, and without dropping a game. After getting a first round bye, Sindhu defeated Indonesia's Fitriani 21-14, 21-9 and South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun 21-10, 21-18. Aug 3, 2018 5:38 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to yet another clash between old foes PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara, this time in the quarterfinals of the World Championships. These two have had a long rivalry and more often than not the Japanese girl has emerged victorious. But this will be a high pressure game and the Indian girl will be eyeing her record fourth medal at the prestigious event.

"Overall it was a good match and there were lot of rallies so I had to be consistent and very patient," the Indian, three-time medallist at the World Championships, said. In the quarter-finals on Friday, Saina and Sindhu will meet Spanish seventh seed Carolina Marin and defending champion Nozomi Okuhara respectively. While two-time world champion Carolina defeated 15th seed Sayaka Sato of Japan 21-7, 21-13 in the third round, Okhuhara got past Goh Jin Wei 21-18, 22-20.



Earlier in the day Saina Nehwal's impressive run came to a disappointing end at the World Championships as she suffered a straight-game loss to two-time champion Carolina Marin on Friday. It turned out to be a lop-sided contest between the 2015 edition finalists as reigning Olympic champion Marin once again produced her 'A' game on the big occasion to complete an emphatic 21-6 21-11 victory. Mixed doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy also couldn't cross the quarterfinal hurdle, losing 17-21 10-21 to top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China. A 5-4 head-to-head count meant little as Marin dismantled Saina with consummate ease. The Spaniard stamped her authority on the match, parading the court and screaming her heart out after winning every point.



"Her movement was very quick today. She was moving so fast and covering the court very quickly. The kind of shots that she played, it seemed like she was suddenly very fast. Also I had a late match yesterday so to face someone so quick was difficult. I didn't understand what to do, she never gave me a chance to play my game," Saina told reporters. Marin said: "I'm doing well since first day. I was in control today. I'm the fastest in the world, it is my strength and I have to keep doing it. I am happy to reach the semifinal. The favourite player (Tai Tzu Ying) to win the tournament lost today, so ll try to give best tomorrow against China's He Bingjiao." Marin played a perfect game to bamboozle Saina in the opening game. The left handed shuttler took just 12 minutes to race away with the game after earning 14 game points when Saina failed to retrieve a shot. The Spaniard closed it with a smash from close to the net. Saina showed better fight in the early stages of the second game but Marin managed an 11-8 advantage at the break. The Spaniard stifled Saina with her stroke play and placement to surge ahead.

Marin gained 10 match points when Saina found the net and the Spaniard closed the match when the Indian went long again.