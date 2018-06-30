GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying, Malaysia Open 2018, Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | June 30, 2018, 2:16 PM IST
Catch all the action from the semifinal between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying through our live blog.

In a clash between Olympic silver and gold medallists, it was Sindhu who emerged victories with a 22-20, 21-19 result in a 52-minute quarterfinal match here. Sindhu started the proceedings with a sharp smash and moved to a 3-1 lead early on but Marin clawed back. Sindhu again opened a slender two-point lead which evaporated quickly. As has been the norm, Sindhu and Marin continued to fight it out as leads changed hands too frequently. The Indian finally grabbed a miniscule 11-10 lead at the interval after Marin failed to reach for a shot at the backline. Marin dictated the pace of the rallies to open up a 13-11 lead, celebrated every point with her usual verbal screams. Sindhu attacked her opponent's backhand to draw level this time at 14-14 and moved to lead with a smash, which Marin hit wide.
Jun 30, 2018 1:28 pm (IST)

TAI TZU-Ying Wins: The Taipei girl didn't break a sweat in the final game to win 21-15, 19-21, 21-11 and progress to the final.

Jun 30, 2018 1:27 pm (IST)

It looks all over for Sindhu. Tai has taken a 10 point lead in the final game. The Indian had a chance to create history here but looked out of sorts in the third game. It's 18-8. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:25 pm (IST)

The Indian girl is missing out on opportunities to score some easy points. This is unlike Sindhu. Tai, on the other hand is quickly moving towards a victory. It's 17-8 for Tai at the moment. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:23 pm (IST)

Sindhu is under immense pressure and is not able to play her attacking game. She has conceded some easy points in this game and Tai is making the most of it. The score moves to 12-7. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:21 pm (IST)

Tai is clearly dominating in the third game. She is now playing closer to the net whereas Sindhu is caught on the back of the court. Tai is mixing it up well at the moment. She has a sizeable 11-6 lead at the mid-game break. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:20 pm (IST)

A deceptive shot from Tai gets her another point. Sindhu is not able to match her shot now. The Taipei girl is creating good opportunities for smashes here and Sindhu hasn't been able to lift them well till now. It's 8-6 in Tai's favour. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:17 pm (IST)

This match has been going at a rapid pace and both the players are not getting any chance to recover from grueling rallies. But Sindhu has shown no signs of discomfort, neither has Tai. She surges ahead with 6-4.  

Jun 30, 2018 1:15 pm (IST)

Tai has been producing some great drop shots. But it has been a see-saw battle between the two girls till now. Even in the third and the final game it's 2-2. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:13 pm (IST)

A wide shot from Tai means that Sindhu takes the second game 21-19. Sindhu survives. This has been a great match till now where the skills of both these players have been tested. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:11 pm (IST)

Tai uses body smash to great effect and wins back three pints. That gives one-point lead. It's 19-18 at the moment and Sindhu is under immense pressure. She needs to stay focussed at the moment. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:10 pm (IST)

Sindhu is back in the lead again. The Indian gets a lucky point as the drift just lands the shuttle in the gallery. Tai did not offer a shot there. It's 18-16 for Sindhu. Can she win this game? 

Jun 30, 2018 1:08 pm (IST)

Tai follows it up with a rare cross-court winner. The Taipei girl surprises Sindhu with a well-placed shot towards the baseline. That reaps Tai another point. She is gradually moving closer to the final. It's 16-16 at the moment. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:06 pm (IST)

That's a great shot from Tai down the baseline. Sindhu doesn't go for the shot but the shuttle just falls inside the gallery. Sindhu cannot afford these mistakes at this stage of the match. It's 15-14 for Tai at the moment. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:04 pm (IST)

The drift comes into play once again. Sindhu was quick to lift a drop shot from Tai, but unfortunately the shuttle went out of the gallery. She will have to make a slight adjustment in the power behind her shots. Now Tai leads 13-11. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:02 pm (IST)

Till now Sindhu has had the upper hand when it comes to the cross-court shots. Tai has been making some unforced errors there. Sindhu leads 11-10 at the mid-game interval. 

Jun 30, 2018 1:00 pm (IST)

Sindhu concedes three points on the trot. She cannot take her opponent lightly here. Tai will find a way to comeback in the match. The key here will to engage in longer rallies. That will certainly benefit the Indian. It's 9-7 in favour of Sindhu. 

Jun 30, 2018 12:57 pm (IST)

Sindhu is now playing majority of the shots from mid-court. That is helping her deal with Tai's smashes well. But the Taipei girl pulls four points back. It's 7-4 in the favour of the Indian. She has to hold her lead now. 

Jun 30, 2018 12:56 pm (IST)

Tai, on the other hand is finding it tough to deal with the deceptive play. Sindhu has clearly changed her strategy here. She is extending her lead and makes it 5-0. This is great play by the Indian. 

Jun 30, 2018 12:54 pm (IST)

Sindhu starts the second game really. Quickly she races to a 4-0 lead against the world no 1. She looks much more comfortable here. Can she pull one back?

Jun 30, 2018 12:50 pm (IST)

This is great stuff by the Taipei girl. She is getting all her points on the back court and Sindhu is not learning from her mistakes. She takes the opening game 21-15 in 18 minutes. 

Jun 30, 2018 12:47 pm (IST)

Tai is running away with this game here. She takes three points back to back to make it 12-16. Sindhu is caught unawares on the back court. She is only looking to move closer to the net. 

Jun 30, 2018 12:46 pm (IST)

The match resumes. Sindhu is moving well on the court but Tai is just doing enough to maintain her slender lead. The ploy from Tai is clear. She wants to engage in smaller rallies on the backcourt with Sindhu. She takes a 14-12 lead. 

Jun 30, 2018 12:43 pm (IST)

Sindhu is not going to give up so easily. She is a world-class player and is playing close to the net. Tai makes a couple of more errors on the net. Sindhu trails 9-11 at the mid-game interval though.

Jun 30, 2018 12:40 pm (IST)

The rallies are growing longer with each passing point. Some great shots on display by both the players at the moment. Tai into the lead again with 8-6. She is not giving any room to Sindhu to play her shots. 

Jun 30, 2018 12:38 pm (IST)

Sindhu wins back three points to level the scores at 6-6. She draws Tai into committing errors on the net. Sindhu looks much more comfortable playing close to the net. She will have to stick to that ploy only in this set. 

Jun 30, 2018 12:36 pm (IST)

The drift is helping both the players at the moment. This time Tai benefits from the drift as a long shot from Sindhu goes out of the line. Sindhu trails 3-6. 

Jun 30, 2018 12:35 pm (IST)

Sindhu draws Tai forward and forces her into an unforced error. The drift takes the shuttle of the line. That is a good point for SIndhu. She is making her way back into the first set. It's 3-4 in Tai's favour.

Jun 30, 2018 12:33 pm (IST)

Tai Tzu starts well with as she is stretching the Indian girl and has gotten a one point lead. It's 2-1 for the Taipei girl. 

Jun 30, 2018 12:30 pm (IST)

Some bad news coming from the men's single as Kidambi Srikanth has lost his match against Japan's Kento Momota. The latter registered a convincing 21-13, 21-13 win. Now the onus is on Sindhu to live up to the expectations of the fans

Jun 30, 2018 12:24 pm (IST)

This year has been a mixed bag for Sindhu. She didn't start the year very well as she lost to Saina Nehwal in the quarters of the Indonesia Masters. But she came back strongly in the Indian Open and went on to reach the final of the event. Unfortunately she lost to USA's Beiwen Zhang in three sets. Another heatbreak came in the All England Championships where she lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals. In a nutshell, this year Sindhu is yet to win a Superseries title. 

PV Sindhu (Image: AFP)

Lagging 15-18, Marin stepped up the attack and grabbed five straight points to secure two game-point opportunities. A net error and a wide shot by Marin saw Sindhu claw back at 20-20. The Spaniard again hit wide and then found the net as the Indian pocketed the opening game. The second game started in a similar fashion as Sindhu and Marin moved to 3-3 before the Indian surged to a 6-3 lead. The left-handed shuttler, however, soon levelled the score with three points as Sindhu committed a few unforced errors. At the interval, Sindhu grabbed a 11-6 advantage after reeling off five straight points, which ended with Marin hitting out.

Marin slipped on the court after the break but managed to narrow the gap to 10-13 before moving to 14-15. However, the Spaniard hit long, netted a shot and failed to reach one at the forecourt as Sindhu moved to 19-15. A solid defence saw Sindhu grab three match points. She blew two points before unleashing a cross court smash to seal the contest in 52 minutes.
