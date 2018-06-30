PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-ying, Malaysia Open 2018, Live Score: Sindhu Looks to Get Past World No 1





In a clash between Olympic silver and gold medallists, it was Sindhu who emerged victories with a 22-20, 21-19 result in a 52-minute quarterfinal match here. Sindhu started the proceedings with a sharp smash and moved to a 3-1 lead early on but Marin clawed back. Sindhu again opened a slender two-point lead which evaporated quickly. As has been the norm, Sindhu and Marin continued to fight it out as leads changed hands too frequently. The Indian finally grabbed a miniscule 11-10 lead at the interval after Marin failed to reach for a shot at the backline. Marin dictated the pace of the rallies to open up a 13-11 lead, celebrated every point with her usual verbal screams. Sindhu attacked her opponent's backhand to draw level this time at 14-14 and moved to lead with a smash, which Marin hit wide.

Read More Catch all the action from the semifinal between PV Sindhu and Tai Tzu-ying through our live blog. Jun 30, 2018 12:24 pm (IST) This year has been a mixed bag for Sindhu. She didn't start the year very well as she lost to Saina Nehwal in the quarters of the Indonesia Masters. But she came back strongly in the Indian Open and went on to reach the final of the event. Unfortunately she lost to USA's Beiwen Zhang in three sets. Another heatbreak came in the All England Championships where she lost to Akane Yamaguchi in the semifinals. In a nutshell, this year Sindhu is yet to win a Superseries title. Jun 30, 2018 12:12 pm (IST) Sindhu's has had a good run in the tournament having beaten the likes of Aya Ohori, Ying Ying Lee and former world no 1 Carolina Marin. The match against Tai Tzu will be her toughest match yet in the tournament. as there are not many shuttlers in the world to have beaten the latter. Jun 30, 2018 12:03 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the semifinal clash between India's PV Sindhu and Taipei's Tai Tzu-ying. Sindhu has had a great tournament so far and would be looking to get past the world no 1 to seal her spot in the final. But it would not be easy to beat the in form Tai.

PV Sindhu (Image: AFP)



Lagging 15-18, Marin stepped up the attack and grabbed five straight points to secure two game-point opportunities. A net error and a wide shot by Marin saw Sindhu claw back at 20-20. The Spaniard again hit wide and then found the net as the Indian pocketed the opening game. The second game started in a similar fashion as Sindhu and Marin moved to 3-3 before the Indian surged to a 6-3 lead. The left-handed shuttler, however, soon levelled the score with three points as Sindhu committed a few unforced errors. At the interval, Sindhu grabbed a 11-6 advantage after reeling off five straight points, which ended with Marin hitting out.



Marin slipped on the court after the break but managed to narrow the gap to 10-13 before moving to 14-15. However, the Spaniard hit long, netted a shot and failed to reach one at the forecourt as Sindhu moved to 19-15. A solid defence saw Sindhu grab three match points. She blew two points before unleashing a cross court smash to seal the contest in 52 minutes.

