PV Sindhu Withdraws from Badminton World Championships Due to 'Stress Fracture'

PV Sindhu on Sturday confirmed that she wil be missing the 2022 Badminton World Championships due to a ‘stress fracture’. Sindhu has won World Championships gold in 2019, along with two silver medals and two bronze.

“While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at the CWG for India. Unfortunately, I have to pull out of the world championships. I felt pain and there was an injury scare at the quarter-finals of the CWG, but with the help of my coach, physio and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could,” Sindhu said in a statement.

“The pain was unbearable during and post the finals. Hence I rushed for an MRI as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture on my left foot and recommended rest for a few weeks. I should be back to training in a few weeks. Thank you all for your support and love,” she added.

Sindhu is coming off winning the gold medal in the women’s singles event at the Commonwealth Games anhadrevealed tha she had been playing through pain at the muti-country meet.

The World Championships will be held in Tokyo from August 21 till August 28.

Sindhu’s father PV Ramana had earlier told Hindu that the badminton star had suffered the injury during the quarterfinal at CWG 2022.

“But, she played the semis despite severe pain before eventually going on to win the gold in the CWG with a heavily strapped ankle,” he said.

“Yes, it is disappointing to miss the Worlds especially given the kind of form Sindhu is in after winning the Singapore Open and the CWG Gold. But, these things are not in our hands,” Ramana said.

“The focus will definitely be more on recovery and we will be targeting the Denmark and Paris Opens in mid-October,” he said.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here