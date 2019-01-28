English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
PWL: Anita Takes Punjab to Top of Table With Win over Navjot
Anita Sheoran shocked UP Dangal's Asian Championship gold medallist Navjot Kaur to place Punjab Royals on top of the points table even as the two teams set up the PWL semifinal against each other on Monday.
Greater Noida: Anita Sheoran shocked UP Dangal's Asian Championship gold medallist Navjot Kaur to place Punjab Royals on top of the points table even as the two teams set up the PWL semifinal against each other, here Monday.
Anita who is national championship silver medallist shocked Navjot in the women's 62kg category to clinch an unassailable 4-2 lead for Punjab.
UP's Jitender clinched the last bout of the evening against Amit Dhankar 10-9 in the men's 74kg category to ensure that his team too makes it to the last-four stage with a fourth place finish.
Second-placed Haryana Hammers will lock horns with third placed Delhi Sultans in the other semi-final.
The Haryana cop Anita, who is making a comeback after becoming a mother, gave her all against the technically superior Navjot to win the bout by scoring the last point.
Earlier, UP Dangal's 2018 Asian Games silver medalist Giorgi Sakandelidze came from behind to get the better of 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Korey Jarvis 4-2 in the men's 125kg superheavyweight category to help his team take an early lead.
The fearless Anju came out strongly and even took a four-point lead with a takedown against world champion Vanesa Kaladzinskaya of UP Dangal in the women's 53kg category. But the Belarus wrestler's experience helped her come back for a 12-6 win and put the UP Dangal's 2-0 ahead in the tie.
Padmashree and world No. 1 Bajrang Punia got the defending champions Punjab Royals back into the game with a convincing 7-0 win over an aggressive Pankaj Rana in the men's 65kg category.
The 2017 Asian Championships silver medallist and UP Dangal's giant-killer Sarita couldn't recreate the magic of her last few bouts and went down to the 2018 European championships silver medallist Mimi Hristova in the women's 57kg category, bringing Punjab Royals to 2-2 level terms.
Punjab Royals sneaked ahead 3-2 in the tie when the 2012 Olympics bronze medalist Dato Magarisvili got the better of 2018 European U23 silver medalist Irakli Misituri 5-0 in the men's 86kg category.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
