Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Qatar Open: Petra Kvitova Beats Ash Barty in Straight Sets to Set up Final With Aryna Sabalenka

Qatar Open 2020: Petra Kvitova registered a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over world No.1 Ash Barty to advance to the final.

AFP

Updated:February 29, 2020, 9:00 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Qatar Open: Petra Kvitova Beats Ash Barty in Straight Sets to Set up Final With Aryna Sabalenka
Petra Kvitova (Photo Credit: WTA)

Doha: Petra Kvitova battled past world number one Ashleigh Barty 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 on Friday to set up a Qatar Open final against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

The two-time Wimbledon winner overcame a second-set blip to reach the 37th WTA final of her career and her second in Doha, where she won the 2018 title.

Kvitova ended a run of four straight defeats by Barty, including in the Australian Open quarter-finals earlier this year.

"I did have chances in the last meetings with her as well, but today I was just maybe braver and that's how it is," Kvitova told wtatennis.com.

It will be Kvitova's first final since April last year in Stuttgart.

The 29-year-old Czech, ranked 11th in the world, is chasing a 28th tour title, having lost only nine finals.

"I always bring something else in the finals and I just love playing finals," said Kvitova.

"That's why I'm playing tennis, for those trophies, and playing a final is something like that, you are very close to have the title, but it's still very far."

She struggled for rhythm in the second set after dominating the first, but managed to clinch the crucial break in the seventh game of the decider.

"I think Ash started to play more slices in the beginning of the second set, so it took me a while to get to used to (it) and be back in my game with my aggressive game, which I tried to play in the first set," Kvitova added.

Australia's Barty has now lost in back-to-back semi-finals after her last-four loss to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in Melbourne.

"It's been a very positive week, it really has, and tonight was no different. It was an exceptional match," said the reigning French Open champion.

"Obviously you look at a match and you debrief it, but I think (it was) another really great contest with Petra."

Earlier on Friday, Sabalenka dispatched Russian veteran Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-4, 6-3.

Ninth seed Sabalenka broke former two-time Grand Slam champion Kuznetsova four times as she reached a 10th career WTA final -- her first of the 2020 season.

"I'm really happy with the level I'm playing right now and well, we'll see what's going to happen tomorrow, but for sure I will bring everything I have," said the 21-year-old.

Sabalenka has won five WTA titles despite never having reached a Grand Slam quarter-final.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram