QE vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League, Qingdao Eagles vs Shanghai Sharks - Playing V, Basketball

Qingdao Eagles (QE) will aim to put an end to their four-match winless run when they take on Shanghai Sharks (SS) in 2019-20 Chinese Basketball League on Thursday, July 2. In the last week, Eagles faced the Lions and lost the match with a 100-88 scoreline whereas Sharks were defeated by Flying Tigers 108-77. Both sides will look to return to winning ways when they square-off on the turf. The CBA League 2019-20 Qingdao Eagles vs Shanghai Sharks will kick off at 1:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

With 3,945 points, the Eagles are sitting on the 11th slot. Meanwhile, 16th placed Sharks have 3,495 points next to their name.

Chinese Basketball League Qingdao Eagles vs Shanghai Sharks: QE vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

CBA League QE vs SS, Qingdao Eagles vs Shanghai Sharks Dream11 Point Guard: Ray McCallum

CBA League QE vs SS, Qingdao Eagles vs Shanghai Sharks Dream11 Shooting Guard: Hanchen Luo

CBA League QE vs SS, Qingdao Eagles vs Shanghai Sharks Dream11 Small Forward: Zhai Yi

CBA League QE vs SS, Qingdao Eagles vs Shanghai Sharks Dream11 Power Forward: Qing-Ming Wang

CBA League QE vs SS, Qingdao Eagles vs Shanghai Sharks Dream11 Centre: Hanlin Dang

CBA League QE vs SS, Qingdao Eagles possible starting lineup vs Shanghai Sharks: Qing-Ming Wang, Zhai Yi, Jiao Hailong, Weihan Lin, Chengyu Zhang

CBA League QE vs SS, Shanghai Sharks possible starting lineup vs Qingdao Eagles: Liang Cai, Xudong Luo, Hanlin Dang, Ray McCallum, Hanchen Luo