Qiang Wang Dominates Garbine Muguruza to Make Elite Trophy Final

China's number one Wang Qiang outclassed double grand slam winner Garbine Muguruza on Saturday to book a place in the final of the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.The 26-year-old took full advantage of a late call-up to the semi-final tie after American Madison Keys pulled out just hours before the match started.Spurred on by home fans at the Hengqin International Tennis Center, 11th seed Wang dominated the former world number one to win 6-2, 6-0.Muguruza looked out of sorts and frustrated, throwing her racket on to the court in the second set.Wang's victory sets up a final clash on Sunday with Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who earlier overcame defending champion Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.Barty grew into the semi-final match against Germany's Goerges, seeded fifth, and dominated the third set to book her place in Sunday's showdown in Zhuhai.Goerges, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, dropped two service games in the deciding set as her 22-year-old opponent motored to victory.Now in its fourth year the Elite Trophy features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20. This year's total prize money is $2.35 million across the singles and doubles tournaments.Wang replaced Keys, who had a knee injury, in Saturday's semi-final because she finished second in their round-robin group with Daria Kasatkina.