English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Qiang Wang Dominates Garbine Muguruza to Make Elite Trophy Final
China's number one Wang Qiang outclassed double grand slam winner Garbine Muguruza on Saturday to book a place in the final of the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.
(Image: AFP)
Loading...
China's number one Wang Qiang outclassed double grand slam winner Garbine Muguruza on Saturday to book a place in the final of the WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.
The 26-year-old took full advantage of a late call-up to the semi-final tie after American Madison Keys pulled out just hours before the match started.
Spurred on by home fans at the Hengqin International Tennis Center, 11th seed Wang dominated the former world number one to win 6-2, 6-0.
Muguruza looked out of sorts and frustrated, throwing her racket on to the court in the second set.
Wang's victory sets up a final clash on Sunday with Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who earlier overcame defending champion Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Barty grew into the semi-final match against Germany's Goerges, seeded fifth, and dominated the third set to book her place in Sunday's showdown in Zhuhai.
Goerges, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, dropped two service games in the deciding set as her 22-year-old opponent motored to victory.
Now in its fourth year the Elite Trophy features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20. This year's total prize money is $2.35 million across the singles and doubles tournaments.
Wang replaced Keys, who had a knee injury, in Saturday's semi-final because she finished second in their round-robin group with Daria Kasatkina.
The 26-year-old took full advantage of a late call-up to the semi-final tie after American Madison Keys pulled out just hours before the match started.
Spurred on by home fans at the Hengqin International Tennis Center, 11th seed Wang dominated the former world number one to win 6-2, 6-0.
Muguruza looked out of sorts and frustrated, throwing her racket on to the court in the second set.
Wang's victory sets up a final clash on Sunday with Australia's Ashleigh Barty, who earlier overcame defending champion Julia Goerges 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Barty grew into the semi-final match against Germany's Goerges, seeded fifth, and dominated the third set to book her place in Sunday's showdown in Zhuhai.
Goerges, who celebrated her 30th birthday on Friday, dropped two service games in the deciding set as her 22-year-old opponent motored to victory.
Now in its fourth year the Elite Trophy features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20. This year's total prize money is $2.35 million across the singles and doubles tournaments.
Wang replaced Keys, who had a knee injury, in Saturday's semi-final because she finished second in their round-robin group with Daria Kasatkina.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India Opts for a Four-day First Class Game Instead of Three-day Warm-up tie in Australia: Report
- 2.0 Trailer Launch: Rajinikanth Finally Reveals How Much Money Has Been Spent on the Film
- HIL to Return in New 5-a-side Look in 2019 for Both Men, Women
- 2.0 Trailer Launched: Rajinikanth's Chitti Takes on Akshay Kumar's Giant Monster Alone
- Old Monk, New Tricks: Why the Classic Rum Brand Doesn't Need New Flavours
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...