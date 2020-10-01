SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

QMJHL Approves Stiffer Punishments For Fighting

QMJHL Approves Stiffer Punishments For Fighting

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League approved stiffer punishments for fighting Wednesday, a day before the start of the regular season.

LONGUEUIL, Quebec: The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League approved stiffer punishments for fighting Wednesday, a day before the start of the regular season.

All players involved in a fight will receive a 10-minute misconduct and 5-minute major. Previously, players were assessed only the 5-minute major. Anyone deemed to be an instigator also will get a 2-minute minor.

The amended rules will see players automatically handed a one-game suspension after their third fight, plus another game suspension for each additional skirmish.

Representatives from the leagues 18 teams in Quebec and the Maritimes voted on the rules in a video conference.

The stiffer penalties come after Isabelle Charest, the minister responsible for sport in Quebec, called on the league to ban fighting. The league is seeking $20 million in government assistance to help cover revenue lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Tags:
  • First Published: October 1, 2020, 7:39 AM IST
Next Story
Loading