Quagliarella Moves Past Vialli On Sampdoria Scoring Chart

Sampdoria coach Claudio Ranieri shouts instructions during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Sampdoria at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, Italy, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. (Marco Bucco/LaPresse via AP)

FLORENCE, Italy: Fabio Quagliarellas penalty while beating Fiorentina 2-1 on Friday moved him past Gianluca Vialli for third on the list of Sampdorias all-time scorers in Serie A.

The 37-year-old Quagliarella earned the penalty late in the first half and converted for his 86th top-flight goal for Sampdoria.

Current Italy coach Roberto Mancini tops the Sampdoria scoring list with 132, followed by Adriano Bassetto’s 89.

Duan Vlahovi equalized for Fiorentina in the 71st with a shot from the center of the area.

Valero Verre won it with a lob to finish a counterattack.

Federico Chiesa, likely playing his final match with Fiorentina ahead of an anticipated transfer to Juventus, hit the post in added time.

Earlier, Sampdoria had a goal from Morten Thorsby waived by the VAR for a handball.

Fiorentina and Sampdoria each have three points from the opening three rounds.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: October 3, 2020, 2:24 AM IST
