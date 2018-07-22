GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Quarter-miler Anas Breaks His Own 400m National Record

India's star sprinter Muhammed Anas reset the national record on his way to the gold medal in the men's 400 metre category at the Cena Noveho Mesta nad Metuji meet here on Saturday.

IANS

Updated:July 22, 2018, 12:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Quarter-miler Anas Breaks His Own 400m National Record
India's Muhammed Anas. (Image: AP/PTI)
Prague: India's star quarter-miler Muhammed Anas reset the national record on his way to the gold medal in the men's 400 metre category at the Cena Noveho Mesta nad Metuji meet here on Saturday.

Anas clocked a time of 45.24 seconds to break his own record of 45.31, set at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia earlier this year where he finished fourth.

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) took to social media to congratulate Anas.

"Congrats Mohd. ANAS for breaking his own 400m #Indian record in #Czech Rep. New Record-45.24s, Previous Best-45.31s Congrats coach Galina Bukharina for success of #HimaDas and #Anas!," the AFI wrote on Twitter.

Anas had broken the national record earlier as well when he clocked 45.40 seconds at the Polish Athletics Championship in June 2016. That performance saw the Kerala athlete become the third Indian after the legendary Milkha Singh and K.M. Binu to qualify for the Olympics in the men's 400m category.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...