Queen and Her Princess: Serena Williams Twinning with Daughter On-court Wins Hearts

Serena Williams shared an adorable post of her practice in-session. The 38-year-old tennis player posted a few glimpses with her two-year old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. spending time together on-court.

She posted three pictures and a video where one can see them enjoying a tennis game. In the visuals, the mother-daughter duo can be seen wearing matching bodysuits in purple colour.

Serena and her daughter strike pose on the tennis court with racquets as can be seen in the photos shared by the tennis player. The video shows Olympia high-fiving Serena on the court. Serena has tied back her hair while Olympia has worn her braids in a top knot.

While sharing the post, Serena asked her online family to “Caption This.”

















Serena and husband Alexis Ohanian married and became parents to their daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in 2017. Serena spent her isolation with family and husband at their Florida residence. Serena spent quality time with Olympia during lockdown as could be seen from her social media posts.

Last month, Serena shared a post where she was seen playing peek-a-boo with Olympia. In the picture, posted by her mother, Olympia can be seen with only a part of her face visible inside a ball pit

Serena Williams last won the Australian Open where she beat her sister Venus Williams in the final and got a Grand Slam in 2017. Serena will be looking to get back on court with the US Open scheduled in August.