Queen's Club Championships: Ball Girl Gets Hurt As Nicolas Mahut Slips and Rams Into Her

Nicolas Mahut caused a massive upset against USA's Frances Tiafoe in the first round of Queen's Club Championships as he won 6-3, 7-6(5) to advance to the second round on Monday but it was an end with the ball kid that grabbed all the eyeballs in the match.

At 5-5 in the second set with Tiafoe serving at 40-40, Nicolas Mahut ran from one corner of the court to the other to reach a Tiafoe shot. Mahut could not pick the shot and instead ended up tackling the ball girl.

Mahut slipped on the grass while running and he slide tackled the ball girl on her calf. As she fell on the ground, it looked like she twisted her right hand and was seen almost in tears.

Mahut lying on the ground noticed the girl in pain and got up to check on her and spoke to her. Meanwhile the line judges also arrived to check upon the girl.

Tennis TV shared the video on Facebook and joked that Mahut would get a straight red card (footballing terms) for the offence.

However, the Twitter handle of ATP tour called Mahut a gentleman for checking up on the girl in the way he did and hoped that ball kid was okay despite the awkward fall.

We hope the ball kid is OK ??@nmahut, a gentleman as always. #QueensTennis pic.twitter.com/hXfmsS3wWx — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) June 17, 2019

Mahut is a qualifier at Queen's. He beat Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 in the first round of qualifiers and then defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of qualifiers.

Currently ranked 191 in the ATP rankings, Mahut registered a big win over the world No.36 Tiafoe in the first round at Queen's and the way he fist-pumped in celebration looking towards his box, it was evident how much it meant to him.

The 37-year-old Mahut has been as high as 37 in the ATP rankings and was even ranked No.1 in doubles.