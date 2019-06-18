Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Queen's Club Championships: Ball Girl Gets Hurt As Nicolas Mahut Slips and Rams Into Her

Nicolas Mahut slipped and slide tackled a ball girl during his first round win against Frances Tiafoe at Queen's Club Championships.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 18, 2019, 7:38 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Queen's Club Championships: Ball Girl Gets Hurt As Nicolas Mahut Slips and Rams Into Her
File photo of Nicolas Mahut
Loading...

Nicolas Mahut caused a massive upset against USA's Frances Tiafoe in the first round of Queen's Club Championships as he won 6-3, 7-6(5) to advance to the second round on Monday but it was an end with the ball kid that grabbed all the eyeballs in the match.

At 5-5 in the second set with Tiafoe serving at 40-40, Nicolas Mahut ran from one corner of the court to the other to reach a Tiafoe shot. Mahut could not pick the shot and instead ended up tackling the ball girl.

Mahut slipped on the grass while running and he slide tackled the ball girl on her calf. As she fell on the ground, it looked like she twisted her right hand and was seen almost in tears.

Mahut lying on the ground noticed the girl in pain and got up to check on her and spoke to her. Meanwhile the line judges also arrived to check upon the girl.

Tennis TV shared the video on Facebook and joked that Mahut would get a straight red card (footballing terms) for the offence.

However, the Twitter handle of ATP tour called Mahut a gentleman for checking up on the girl in the way he did and hoped that ball kid was okay despite the awkward fall.

Mahut is a qualifier at Queen's. He beat Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7, 7-6 in the first round of qualifiers and then defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of qualifiers.

Currently ranked 191 in the ATP rankings, Mahut registered a big win over the world No.36 Tiafoe in the first round at Queen's and the way he fist-pumped in celebration looking towards his box, it was evident how much it meant to him.

The 37-year-old Mahut has been as high as 37 in the ATP rankings and was even ranked No.1 in doubles.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram