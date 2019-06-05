Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Watch: Quinton de Kock Takes a Stunner to Dismiss Virat Kohli, Fans Can't Believe It

India skipper Virat Kohli was sent back to dressing room with a stunning catch from South Africa wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock

News18 Sports

Updated:June 5, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 128 runs against south Africa (Photo Credit: ICC Twitter)
Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 128 runs against south Africa (Photo Credit: ICC Twitter)
Southampton: Virat Kohli was sent to dressing room by an inspired catch from wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock off the bowling off Andile Phehlukwayo, during India's first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against South Africa.

Kohli was slow to start on Wednesday at the Aeges Bowl in Southampton, as he mamaged to score only 18 runs from 34 balls, and hit one four.

On the third ball of the 16th over, Phehlukwayo bowled it just outside Kohli's off stump, as the Indian captain tried to run the ball down to third-man. Extra bounce from the pitch forced an edge Kohli's bat as a flying de Kock plucked the ball out of thin air.

Here have a look:

Social media marveled the South African wicket-keeper's effort, as many others trolled Kohli for getting out after he struggled at the crease.

Rabada and Kohli had a verbal exchange during one of the IPL matches between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli is the captain of RCB while Rabada plays for DC.

Asked about that particular face-off with Kohli in the IPL match, Rabada said, “I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry.

“I don’t get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse,” Rabada was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Kohli chose to reply to questions directed at him during the pre-match press conference, saying that he would deal with Rabada man-to-man.

"I've played against Kagiso many times and I think we can discuss anything that needs to be discussed man-to-man (on Kagiso calling him immature). I don't need a press conference to answer anything on what he said. Rabada is a world class bowler. He has the kind of skill set to go through any batting order on his day."

