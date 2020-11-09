Quioto's Goal, Two Assists Lift Montreal Into Postseason

WASHINGTON: Romell Quioto scored in the 88th minute, and the Montreal Impact clinched a playoff berth with a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Sunday.

The Impact (8-13-2) will be the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. D.C. United (5-12-6) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Montreal snapped a three-game losing streak with its first victory since a 2-1 win against Inter Miami on Oct. 17.

Quioto took a center from Mason Toye and tapped it in for the game-winner. Victor Wanyama tied it at 2 in the 74th minute off a feed from Quioto.

Donovan Pines gave D.C. United a 1-0 lead in the ninth minute before Bojan off an assist from Quioto evened it four minutes later. Ola Kamara gave D.C. United its last lead in the 33rd.

D.C. United dropped its last two contests.