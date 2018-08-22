QUIZ | Test Your Asian Games Knowledge With Our Quiz

Some of the biggest moments in Indian sport over the years have come in the Asian Games, which has seen heartbreak and glory in equal measure. And with the 2018 edition in full swing in Jakarta and Palembang, the Indian contingent has tasted success in a few disciplines already. But how much do you know about the country’s history at the games, or the games in general?Test yourself with our Asian Games quiz, and see if you can answer all the questions correctly!