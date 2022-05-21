R. Praggnanandhaa Beats Magnus Carlsen, Again with Another 'Blunder' to Blame

Indian Grand Master R. Praggnanandhaa defeated Magnus Carlsen for the second time in his career after a ‘blunder’ from the World champion in the fifth round of the 16-player Chessables Masters online rapid chess tournament.

This is the young Indian GMs second win over Carlsen in less than three months.

Their match was heading for a dull draw after Praggnanandhaa’s 40th move but in a stunning twist, Carlsen resigned on the very next move.

The World champion had misplayed his knight on his previous move as Praggnanadhaa checked with an attack on his back piece.

Pragg later revealed that he was taking school exams during the event in an interview to Chess24.

“I’m not so thrilled about my game quality. I’m missing some stuff, some tricks, and some tactics so I need to be sharper,” he said.

Pragg, as he is known to his friends, had earlier defeated the five-time world champion and current world No. 1 at the Airthings Masters online rapid back in February and became the youngest to do so.

It was a special feat considering that he is only the third Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand and P Harikrishna to best the Norwegian superstar.

Praggnanandhaa earned the coveted Grandmaster title, making him the country’s youngest to achieve the feat and the world’s second youngest at that time. Overall, he is the fifth-youngest GM of all time.

