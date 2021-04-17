Racer Akhil Rabindra Geared Up for European GT4 Season

India’s Akhil Rabindra commences his 2021 European GT4 Series season with AGS Events Racing Team, from April 16-18.

The 24-year-old Bengaluru racer — the only Indian in the European GT4 Championship this season — will drive an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 in the ‘silver category’. He will be joined by French team-mate, Hugo Conde, for the 2021 season.

AGS Events Racing were the winners in the teams’ title and Silver Cup Drovers’ title categories in the season finale at Circuit Paul Ricard in 2020. The team would look to extend their winning streak this season with Rabindra and Conde behind the wheels.

This will be Rabindra’s second outing on the Monza circuit, his first being in 2019 for Pro Sport Performance where he finished seventh and eighth, respectively in the ‘silver category’.

The opening race at the Monza circuit will host one of the largest grids this year with around 48 cars vying for the podium. The grid will include 18 cars in the ‘silver category’, while 19 cars will be in the pro-am category. Another 11 cars will race in the amateur category.

“This will be my second time at the Monza circuit and I am looking forward to the race for my team AGS Events Racing Team. Monza is a really fast track and is equally challenging, and I hope to better my performance here this time around," said Rabindra.

The 2021 season of the European GT4 Championship comprises 12 races and six rounds spread over six countries.

