Racer-turned-Adult Star Renee Gracie Posts Christmas Photos; Indians Say 'Merry Xmas'

Remember Renee Gracie, the racer-turned-adult film's star.

She posted a few photos from her Instagram handle for Christmas and her fans filled the comments with love.

Check the photo here:

She also posted another photo with the caption: "This is definitely getting removed but merry Christmas to anyone who sees it!"

Gracie had become the first full-time female Supercars racer a few years back but made a career switch to sell adult videos online.

At the time she had said that she did not have any regrets.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph Australia, she had said, "It has put me in a financial position I could never have dreamed of and I really enjoy it," adding, "I am fine with whatever they want to call me. I am earning good money and I am comfortable with where I am at".

Gracie had also threatened to sue Indians for stealing her photos.

"To all you Indian a**holes on my page. Stop stealing my images," she had

written in a post on the adult subscription site.

"If you're Indian, get off my page. You are not welcome here anymore

"Ever since my story went viral in India, there has been so many videos and fake profiles made and images illegally stolen from my OnlyFans," Gracie had written in her post.

Then in November of this year, she revealed that she was quitting, despite making $2million in less than a year.

"The platform was unreliable. If there was one issue, it's that I had thousands of fans but I had no control over it," she was quoted by Daily Mail.

"Leaving OnlyFans is a slow process. I've had people sign up for three months, six months, twelve months.

"It's going to be a slow changeover. My progression won't be a quick one. I'll probably still be on it for the next year or so. But there will be a time when I just stop the profile altogether," she added.

On her recent post, Indians filled the comments section again.