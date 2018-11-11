Racial Abuse of Brisbane Keeper Mars A-League Action

Brisbane Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers united in condemnation Sunday after weekend A-League action was marred by the racial abuse of goalkeeper Jamie Young by a disgruntled fan.Roar keeper Young, who is of Sri Lankan and Scottish descent, was abused by a Wanderers supporter during their clash in Sydney, which ended 2-2 after Brisbane staged a comeback from two goals down."Brisbane Roar Football Club condemns the incident of racism directed at goalkeeper Jamie Young," the club said in statement, adding that it was assisting Football Federation Australia in an investigation."Brisbane Roar's number one priority is supporting Jamie Young."The Wanderers said supporters nearby alerted security officials and the perpetrator was thrown out of the stadium and would be banned from future homes games.It was not clear what he said."This behaviour is deplorable and not acceptable at any Wanderers event, just like it should not be accepted anywhere in society," the club said."The Western Sydney Wanderers would like to extend a sincere apology to Jamie Young for being subjected to such behaviour."Elsewhere, Ireland's Andy Keogh and Christopher Ikonomidis fired Perth Glory to the top of the table with a hard-fought 2-0 away win over Adelaide United.Keogh put Perth ahead midway through the second half and Ikonomidis made sure of the three points in stoppage time.They are two points clear of Sydney FC who drew 1-1 with the floundering Newcastle Jets.In other games, Melbourne City beat Wellington Phoenix 2-0 to move into third place while Japan's Keisuke Honda got on the scoresheet as Melbourne Victory thumped the struggling Central Coast Mariners 4-1.