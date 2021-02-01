News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

PRESENTED BY

Co Presenting

Associate Partner

  • Union Budget 2021
  • Union Budget 2021
News18» News»Sports»Racine Carries Fairleigh Dickinson Past Bryant 95-84
1-MIN READ

Racine Carries Fairleigh Dickinson Past Bryant 95-84

Racine Carries Fairleigh Dickinson Past Bryant 95-84

PierOlivier Racine scored a seasonhigh 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting as Fairleigh Dickinson topped Bryant 9584 on Sunday.

TEANECK, N.J.: Pier-Olivier Racine scored a season-high 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting as Fairleigh Dickinson topped Bryant 95-84 on Sunday.

Racine added three blocks and four rebounds against one turnover.

Jahlil Jenkins had 18 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (5-9, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Elyjah Williams added 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Brandon Rush had 15 points and Callum Baker 14.

The 95 points were a season best for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Peter Kiss had 24 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-5, 6-4). Charles Pride added 18 points. Chris Childs had 16 points and Michael Green III 11.

Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Bryant 81-79 on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...