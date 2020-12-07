Racing Point's Sergio Perez Wins Maiden F1 Race at Sakhir Grand Prix

Mexican Sergio Perez claimed his maiden Formula One victory in a dramatic Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on Sunday.

The Racing Point driver, 30, won for the first time in his 194th race, as Mercedes paid for an error-strewn performance, with Renault's Esteban Ocon and Perez's teammate Lance Stroll finishing second and third.

George Russell appeared set for a dominant debut win as a stand-in for the Covid-stricken Lewis Hamilton, but his chances ended after Mercedes put the wrong tyres on his car before he also suffered a puncture.