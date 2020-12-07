News18 Logo

Racing Point's Sergio Perez Wins Maiden F1 Race at Sakhir Grand Prix

Sergio Perez (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Sergio Perez of Racing Point won his maiden Formula One victory as Renault's Esteban Ocon and Racing Point's Lance Stroll finished second and third at Sakhir Grand Prix.

Mexican Sergio Perez claimed his maiden Formula One victory in a dramatic Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain on Sunday.

The Racing Point driver, 30, won for the first time in his 194th race, as Mercedes paid for an error-strewn performance, with Renault's Esteban Ocon and Perez's teammate Lance Stroll finishing second and third.

George Russell appeared set for a dominant debut win as a stand-in for the Covid-stricken Lewis Hamilton, but his chances ended after Mercedes put the wrong tyres on his car before he also suffered a puncture.


