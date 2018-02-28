English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rafa Nadal is the Reason I'm a Better Player: Roger Federer
Swiss ace Roger Federer is one of the most decorated tennis players and after he was honoured with Sportsman of the Year and Comeback of the Year titles at the 18th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards, his tally stands at 6 – the highest. The normally humble and jovial Federer was in his elements at the awards gala and thanked his arch-rival Rafael Nadal after he received the award.
A file photo of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. (Reuters Images)
Both veteran players were out of the game for a long time before they made a fairytale return to the sport at the 2017 Australian Open.
“Thank you to my rival Rafa I wanted to give a shoutout to him. He had an unbelievable year himself. We had a great battle and it’s because of a guy like him, I think I’m a better player. He could very well be here tonight standing here with this award because he’s an incredible player, incredible friend and incredible athlete,” Federer said.
The Swiss maestro also thanked all the coaches who had helped him develop into the player he has eventually become.
“My coaches throughout the years have given me the chance. From my junior days through to Severin Luthi and Ivan Ljubicic who is sitting here tonight,” he said.
“It’s been an absolute privilege to take this award from the Laureus Academy. You know how much this means to me,” he added.
Roger Federer in the edge of tears while talking about Rafael Nadal at #Laureus18 pic.twitter.com/GJncLBcPM0— James Gray (@jamestingray) February 27, 2018
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
