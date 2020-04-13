SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray Confirmed for Virtual Madrid Open Tennis Tournament

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal (Getty Images)

Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal (Getty Images)

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray will join the likes of David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Eugenie Bouchard, Kristina Mladenovic and Kiki Bertens in the virtual Madrid Open.

Share this:

New York: Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are among 12 players confirmed to play in the virtual Madrid Open tennis tournament this month.

David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Eugenie Bouchard, Kristina Mladenovic and Kiki Bertens will also participate from their homes in the April 27-30 online competition that is expected to be broadcast live on TV and social media channels.

Khachanov says "this initiative is interesting and it will bring back some competition in our sport. I'm looking forward to challenge my fellow players and show my skills to the tennis fans around the world."

There will be 150,000 euros (USD 164,000) distributed in prize money for each of the men's and women's events. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play.

Another 50,000 euros (USD 55,000) will be donated to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.

Each draw is expected to have 16 players competing.

The Madrid Open was one of more than 30 professional tournaments canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. It had been scheduled for May 1-10.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    8,048

    +639*  

  • Total Confirmed

    9,352

    +905*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    979

    +215*  

  • Total DEATHS

    324

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 13 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,322,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,872,916

    +20,691

  • Cured/Discharged

    434,496

     

  • Total DEATHS

    116,037

    +1,843
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres