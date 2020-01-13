Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Rafael Nadal Calls for Merger of Davis Cup and ATP Cup

Rafael Nadal led Spain to the Davis Cup in 2019 but lost in the final of the ATP Cup.

IANS

Updated:January 13, 2020, 4:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rafael Nadal Calls for Merger of Davis Cup and ATP Cup
Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Sydney: World No. 1 Rafael Nadal believes the ATP Cup and Davis Cup should join forces.

Speaking to reporters in Sydney after Spain's 2-1 loss to Serbia in the ATP Cup Final on Sunday evening, the 19-time Grand Slam winner appeared frustrated with the scheduling of the new 24-nation round robin tournament, reports Xinhua news agency.

"It is a long competition. Is a tough way to start the season," Nadal said."I think it's confusing for the spectators, and we need to be clear in our sport."

Recently sealing victory for Spain at the 18-nation Davis Cup competition in Madrid in November, the 33-year-old voiced his concern about having two similar tournaments back-to-back.

"I think it is a great competition (the ATP Cup), but at the same time I can't change my mind that two World Cups in one month is not real. So it is not possible," he said.

"We need to find a way to fix it and we need to find a way to make a big deal with the International Tennis Federation (ITP) and Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) to create a big World Team Cup competition, not two World Cups in one month."

"For the health of our sport and for the benefit of our sport it is, in my opinion, it's mandatory that we fix it."

Nadal will now travel to Melbourne to prepare for the Australian Open which starts on January 20.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram