Rafael Nadal Congratulates New World Number 1 and US Champion Carlos Alcaraz

Tennis legend Rafael Nadal praised US Open 2022 champion Carlos Alcaraz on winning his first Grand Slam title and becoming the new world number one men’s player.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 in a thrilling four-setter. The three hours and 20 minutes long edge of the seat game then finally led Alcaraz to lift his maiden US Open trophy at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday, September 11.

ALSO READ: US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Maiden Grand Slam Title, Set to be Youngest World No. 1

With the win, Alcaraz has now joined Nadal at a special place. He has become the youngest Grand Slam champion since Nadal in 2005. Alcaraz also became the youngest-ever world number one since ATP rankings began in 1973, breaking the mark set by Lleyton Hewitt, who was 20 when he became number one in 2001.

The teenager has also became the third Spanish men’s player to win the US Open after Manuel Orantes (1975) and Rafael Nadal (2010, 2013, 2017, 2019).

Nadal congratulated the newly crowned champion as he tweeted, “Felicidades Carlos Alcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más! (Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, which is the culmination of your first great season, which I am sure will be many more!”

Felicidades @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más! 👏🏻

Great effort @CasperRuud98 !very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 11, 2022

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal also sent his wishes to the US Open runner-up Ruud for his “amazing” run in the year-end tournament as well as the season. This is Ruud’s second loss in the finals of a tournament as earlier he lost to Nadal in the final of the French Open in June.

“Great effort Casper Ruud! very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!” the Spanish great said.

ALSO READ: US Open: Czech Duo Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova Win Doubles Title

After the performance in US Open final, Ruud will, rise to second in the world ranking from his current rank of No.7. He had put his best foot forward to become the first Norwegian to become the World No.1 but fell short in front of Alcaraz’s firepower.

The US Open 2022 men’s singles final was the first showdown in which two men were competing for both their maiden Grand Slam title and the world number one rank.

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here