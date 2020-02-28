Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Rafael Nadal Demolishes Kwon Soon-woo to Ease into Semi-finals at Acapulco

Mexican Open 2020: Rafael Nadal crushed South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo to set up a semi-final against Grigor Dimitrov.

AFP

Updated:February 28, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rafael Nadal Demolishes Kwon Soon-woo to Ease into Semi-finals at Acapulco
Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Los Angeles: World No. 2 Rafael Nadal remained on course for his third ATP Mexico Open title by breezing past South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo 6-2, 6-1 in their quarter-final clash on Thursday.

Top seed Nadal eased into the semi-finals with his best performance of the week as he continues to jackhammer his way through the men's singles draw at the hardcourt event in Acapulco, Mexico.

The Spaniard finished the night with 25 winners to 11 unforced errors, and saved all eight break points he faced.

"The match has been much tougher than what the result said. I think it was a beautiful match to see," Nadal said.

"It was a good match against a tough opponent. I think he's going to have a very good tennis career."

Next up for Nadal is Grigor Dimitrov, who ousted third seed Stan Wawrinka 6-4, 6-4 earlier in the day.

The 2014 champion Dimitrov ended a five-match losing streak against the Swiss Wawrinka. He has now won five of 12 career meetings between the two and improved to 11-2 overall at this tournament.

Nadal boosted his record to 18-2 overall at this event by winning in straight sets over Kwon, who kept the games close but didn't have much to show for it in the final scoreline.

Dimitrov, 28, improved to 7-4 this season and is through to his first semi-final of the year.

The Bulgarian will need to end another losing skid if he wants to reach the final in Acapulco because Nadal leads their career meetings by a whopping 12-1.

"Dimitrov finished last year much better than how he had played the rest of that year. He started to play some good tennis and is showing it here, winning some very good matches," Nadal said. "I'm going to need my best and I hope I'm ready to make it happen."

In the other semi-final, unseeded Taylor Fritz faces fifth seed John Isner in an all-American matchup.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram