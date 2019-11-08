Rafael Nadal Eases Injury Fears Ahead of ATP Finals as He Resumes Practice

Rafael Nadal has returned to training in London ahead of the start of ATP Finals at the O2 Arena this weekend, thus boosting hopes of him competing well at the season-ending ATP tournament.

The world number one had to withdraw from his Paris Masters semi-finals clash against Denis Shapovalov after he suffered an abdominal strain and since then, his participation at the ATP Finals was under the clouds

However, the 33-year-old Spaniard announced ahead of the draw that the plans to travel to London to play in the tournament. He underwent a serious of scans in Mallorca to confirm he had not sustained any serious injury.

ATP took to their official Twitter account to share a video clip in which Nadal can be seen practicing on the court.

The report cited an interview Nadal's doctor Angel Ruiz Cotorro gave to Spanish publication El Pais, where he said they will wait until Saturday or Sunday before deciding whether to play or not.

Nadal also took to Twitter to share on Friday that he will begin with service practice on Saturday and see how that goes.

Update? Ok, I’m in London happy to be here. Taking it day by day after Paris (small abdominal tear). I need to see how things go, started serving yesterday very slowly. Right now the main goal is to be ready on Monday following the protocols that the doctor gave me — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 8, 2019

Nadal and Djokovic are competing to finish the year ranked No.1 in the world after the Spaniard missed the chance to seasl the top ranking due to his withdrawal from the Paris Masters.

Nadal has never won the ATP Finals title before, losing to Roger Federer in 2010 and to Novak Djokovic in 2013.

