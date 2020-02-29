Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Rafael Nadal Eases Past Grigor Dimitrov into Acapulco Final, To Face Taylor Fritz

Mexican Open 2020: Rafael Nadal fought back from a break down in both the sets to beat Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets to set up the final against Taylor Fritz.

AFP

Updated:February 29, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rafael Nadal Eases Past Grigor Dimitrov into Acapulco Final, To Face Taylor Fritz
Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: atptour)

Los Angeles: Rafael Nadal used a steady stream of blistering forehand winners and a heavy dose of precision serves to book his spot in the ATP Mexico Open final with a convincing 6-3, 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov.

The two-time tournament champion will be the favorite to claim his third Acapulco title when he faces unseeded Taylor Fritz in Saturday's final.

It has been 15 years since world No. 2 Nadal won for the first time here. He also won in 2013 and improved to 18-2 at this event overall.

"I'm very happy. A great victory against one of the best players in the world and a good friend," Nadal said after his one-sided victory on Friday night. "I think I've increased my level during the match, so it's positive for me."

The top seed clinched the victory on his first match point. He fell behind 0-30 in the final game but rallied to win the next four points.

On match point, seventh seed Dimitrov hit a backhand that clipped the top of the net and bounced in. But it hung in the air just long enough for Nadal to race forward and blast a cross-court forehand that the Bulgarian had no chance on.

Nadal continued his dominance of Dimitrov, improving to 13-1 lifetime. Nadal has only lost 20 games in his first four matches this week and is yet to lose a set.

The unseeded Fritz defeated fellow American John Isner in the other semi-final 2-6, 7-5, 6-3.

"He's playing well. He has a great serve, fantastic shots from the baseline. It's going to be a tough one," Nadal said of Fritz. "I know I'm going to have to be at my best and I hope to be ready for it."

This will be the first meeting between Nadal and 22-year-old Fritz.

The second set progressed nearly identically to the first set, with Dimitrov breaking early for a 2-0 lead before Nadal stormed back.

Nadal finished out the night by going on a six-game run. His final forehand winner ended play after one hour and 41 minutes.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram