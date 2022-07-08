Rafael Nadal Eyeing Return to Full Fitness in Four Weeks

After withdrawing from the semi-final round of the Wimbledon due to the 7 mm tear in his abdominal region, Twenty-two-time Grand Salm Champion, Rafael Nadal, expressed that was looking to get back to practice in a week and expects to regain full fitness in a matter of three to four weeks.

“My hope is in three to four weeks will allow me to do my normal calendar. In one week I will be able to play from baseline without serving. That’s a positive thing,” the king of clay said on his recovery.

Nadal emerged victorious in an intense battle against American Taylor Fritz in a five-set encounter to seal a spot in the semi-final before announcing his withdrawal from the grass-court tournament due to the extent of the injury he has suffered.

After the game against the American, Nadal revealed that his father and sister advised him to pull out mid-way through the game on account of the injury he had suffered, but, the two-time Wimbledon champion insisted on playing through the pain and came out on top. Another testament to the unbreakable combative nature of the Spaniard.

Speaking ahead of the scheduled semi-final round at the All England Championships, Nadal mentioned that he couldn’t perform his natural serving action due to the injury and it wouldn’t be fair to him as an athlete going into the game without having a chance.

Nadal, a fighter par excellence, has had a career mired in injuries, but the Spaniard has made a habit of coming back from tears and slashes one time too many for anyone to count him out.

Nadal suffered a stress fracture in his ribs during his campaign at the Indian Wells tournament and lost to Fritz in the final. He even missed the Monte Carlo and Barcelona events in the build-up to the French Open.

Nadal’s race against time to get fit before the start of the Parisian major came to fruition as he entered the tournament and walked out as the winner. But, it was anything but smooth sailing for the fighter from Mallorca as he played in the business end of the French Open with a nervous issue in his foot, which he admittedly had to get anaesthetised before the game. The southpaw clinched the title at Roland Garros to claim his record fourteenth title on his favourite clay.

Now, ruled out of the third major of the year, Nadal will concentrate on the last remaining major of the year in the USA.

