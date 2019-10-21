Take the pledge to vote

Rafael Nadal Gets Married to His Partner of 14 Years Xisca Perello

Rafael Nadal tied the knot with Xisca Perello in a private ceremony in Mallorca.

AFP

October 21, 2019
Rafael Nadal Gets Married to His Partner of 14 Years Xisca Perello
Rafael Nadal and her longtime girlfriend Xisca Perello married this weekend.

Mallorca: Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday.

Nadal, the 19-time grand slam champion, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.

Juan Carlos I, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was believed to be among those in attendance while the Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.

Nadal, 33, met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello.

