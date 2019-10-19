Rafael Nadal Gets Married to His Partner of 14 Years Xisco Perello
Rafael Nadal tied the knot with Xisca Perello in a private ceremony in Mallorca.
File photo of Rafael Nadal and Xisco Perello. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mallorca: Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday.
Nadal, the 19-time grand slam champion, tied the knot with 31-year-old Perello at La Fortaleza, with a reported 350 guests invited to a private ceremony.
Juan Carlos I, the king of Spain from 1975 to 2014, was believed to be among those in attendance while the Michelin-star chef, Quique Dacosta, was reportedly in charge of catering.
Nadal, 33, met his wife through his younger sister Maribel, a childhood friend of Perello.
