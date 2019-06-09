Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Rafael Nadal is a Cheat Code on Clay: Twitter Celebrates King's 12th French Open Title

Roland Garros: From Tiger Woods to Sergio Ramos, the world stood up in celebration as Rafael Nadal became the first tennis player to win a single event 12 times.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 9, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
Rafael Nadal bagged the French Open 2019 title to win his 18th Grand Slam title. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rafael Nadal bagged the French Open 2019 title to win his 18th Grand Slam title. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Rafael Nadal won a record 12th French Open title on Sunday with an emphatic 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win over fourth seed Dominic Thiem to stamp his authority on the title 'King of Clay' - one that he has earned over the course of his career.

With the win in Paris, Nadal became the first tennis player to win a single event 12 times and Twitter was convinced that there will never be another who dominates a tournament in this manner.

Both Nadal and Thiem started the final with peak intensity but it was after losing the second set that the reset button for Nadal was turned on. The Spaniard took a bathroom break right after dropping the set and when he came back on court, he was just another man.

The Spanish bull was roaring and screaming as Thiem struggled to stand against the aggression and intensity that Nadal threw at him. Thiem, who was playing for a fourth straight day, had nowhere to hide when Nadal went big against him.

15-time golf major winner Tiger Woods took to Twitter to congratulate Nadal and had a special message for the man of the moment. "The King of Clay does not like to share his wealth," Woods tweeted.

Roland Garros women's doubles champion and Thiem's girlfriend Kristina Mladenovic expressed her astonishment on Nadal's achievement but showed her support for the Austrian.

Australia's young player Alex de Minaur had a cheeky way of congratulating Nadal on his 12th Paris triumph and called him a "cheat code" on claycourt surface.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who shares a close club association with the Spanish maestro, also took to Twitter to congratulate Nadal on his stupendous victory.

