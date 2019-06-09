Rafael Nadal is a Cheat Code on Clay: Twitter Celebrates King's 12th French Open Title

Rafael Nadal won a record 12th French Open title on Sunday with an emphatic 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win over fourth seed Dominic Thiem to stamp his authority on the title 'King of Clay' - one that he has earned over the course of his career.

With the win in Paris, Nadal became the first tennis player to win a single event 12 times and Twitter was convinced that there will never be another who dominates a tournament in this manner.

Both Nadal and Thiem started the final with peak intensity but it was after losing the second set that the reset button for Nadal was turned on. The Spaniard took a bathroom break right after dropping the set and when he came back on court, he was just another man.

The Spanish bull was roaring and screaming as Thiem struggled to stand against the aggression and intensity that Nadal threw at him. Thiem, who was playing for a fourth straight day, had nowhere to hide when Nadal went big against him.

15-time golf major winner Tiger Woods took to Twitter to congratulate Nadal and had a special message for the man of the moment. "The King of Clay does not like to share his wealth," Woods tweeted.

The King of Clay does not like to share his wealth. Congrats @RafaelNadal on #12! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 9, 2019

Roland Garros women's doubles champion and Thiem's girlfriend Kristina Mladenovic expressed her astonishment on Nadal's achievement but showed her support for the Austrian.

12th RG titles is absolutely unreal! Very proud to see Domi standing next to this legend of our sport!Your turn is coming soon..??@ThiemDomi — Kristina Mladenovic (@KikiMladenovic) June 9, 2019

Australia's young player Alex de Minaur had a cheeky way of congratulating Nadal on his 12th Paris triumph and called him a "cheat code" on claycourt surface.

@RafaelNadal on clay = cheat code!!! ?????? — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) June 9, 2019

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who shares a close club association with the Spanish maestro, also took to Twitter to congratulate Nadal on his stupendous victory.

Simply magnificent @RafaelNadal Winning a grand slam isn’t easy. Winning 12 French titles is beyond belief. Congratulations King of Clay! #RG19 pic.twitter.com/dixVVDRIh4 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 9, 2019

I see it but I don’t believe it... someone can win 12 @rolandgarros singles titles. @RafaelNadal what a performance! #TheKingOfClay — Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt) June 9, 2019

Rafa is an all time great on any surface, but it’s hard to imagine ANYONE being better on clay ever — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) June 9, 2019

Imagine not liking Rafael #Nadal..No code violations, No racquet abuse, no bullshit..Just a beautiful, humble human person with an unmatched determination to be better than yesterday.The greatest ever to play this sport.John wick of Tennis..#RG19 pic.twitter.com/bjBkBtAnUx — Shivam (@iamSgarg) June 9, 2019

Roland Garros is a simple tournament where all top tennis players compete and Rafael Nadal wins, over and over and over... Forever! #Rafa #KingOfClay pic.twitter.com/Yks6Viq13j — Satyam Dwivedi (@DocDwivedi) June 9, 2019