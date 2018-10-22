English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rafael Nadal Maintains Lead in ATP Rankings: Angelique Kerber Moves to Second in WTA Standings
The top of the ATP rankings were unchanged with Spain's Rafael Nadal safe at number one with neither number two Novak Djokovic nor Roger Federer, in third place, in action last week.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
Russia's Karen Khachanov moved into the top 20 in the latest men's ATP tennis rankings released Monday following his win in the Kremlin Cup.
Third seeded wildcard Khachanov beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Sunday to secure his second ATP title of the season and moved into 19th spot in the rankings.
Khachanov became the first home player to lift the trophy since Mikhail Youzhny in 2009.
The top of the ATP rankings were unchanged with Spain's Rafael Nadal safe at number one with neither number two Novak Djokovic nor Roger Federer, in third place, in action last week.
In the latest WTA rankings, Germany's Angelique Kerber moved up to second place behind injured world number one Simona Halep.
It's the highest ranking since July 2017 for Wimbledon champion Kerber, who is gunning to win this week's WTA Finals in Singapore.
But Halep, missing from Singapore, is secure in top spot and will end the season as number one thanks to a points difference of 6,921 to 5,375 for the German.
Along with Halep, Serena Williams will also miss the Singapore event which brings together eight of the top women's players.
In an early shock in Singapore, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, who slipped from two to three in the latest rankings, was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Karolina Pliskova.
Third seeded wildcard Khachanov beat Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Sunday to secure his second ATP title of the season and moved into 19th spot in the rankings.
Khachanov became the first home player to lift the trophy since Mikhail Youzhny in 2009.
The top of the ATP rankings were unchanged with Spain's Rafael Nadal safe at number one with neither number two Novak Djokovic nor Roger Federer, in third place, in action last week.
In the latest WTA rankings, Germany's Angelique Kerber moved up to second place behind injured world number one Simona Halep.
It's the highest ranking since July 2017 for Wimbledon champion Kerber, who is gunning to win this week's WTA Finals in Singapore.
But Halep, missing from Singapore, is secure in top spot and will end the season as number one thanks to a points difference of 6,921 to 5,375 for the German.
Along with Halep, Serena Williams will also miss the Singapore event which brings together eight of the top women's players.
In an early shock in Singapore, defending champion Caroline Wozniacki, who slipped from two to three in the latest rankings, was beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Karolina Pliskova.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ISL 2018/19: Sunil Chhetri Brace Helps Bengaluru FC Register Comfortable Win Against FC Pune City
- Avengers 4 Spoiler Leaks As Michael Douglas Confirms This Major Fan Theory About Infinity War Sequel
- Priyanka Chopra's Reaction on Ranveer-Deepika's Wedding Announcement is Hilarious
- Ayushmann's Badhaai Ho Emerges As Big Favourite, Arjun's Namaste England Tanks
- Twitter War - Tesla Surpasses Mercedes-Benz to Become Most Followed Car Brand Globally
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...