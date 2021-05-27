sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»Sports»Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in Same Half of French Open Draw
1-MIN READ

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in Same Half of French Open Draw

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: AP)

Novak Djokovic (L) and Rafael Nadal (Photo Credit: AP)

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, is top seed and could face 2009 winner Federer in the quarter-finals.

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer, the three most successful men in Grand Slam tennis history, were on Thursday all drawn in the same half of the French Open.

Having slipped to number three in the world, it was always likely that Nadal, the 13-time champion, would face top-ranked Djokovic before the final.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion, is top seed and could face 2009 winner Federer in the quarter-finals.

More to follow…

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 27, 2021, 20:33 IST