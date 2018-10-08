English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic to Play Exhibition Match in Saudi Arabia
World number one Rafael Nadal on Sunday said he has agreed to play an exhibition match against fellow Grand Slam title winner Novak Djokovic in Saudi Arabia in December.
File image of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. (Reuters)
Loading...
Paris: World number one Rafael Nadal on Sunday said he has agreed to play an exhibition match against fellow Grand Slam title winner Novak Djokovic in Saudi Arabia in December.
The match between the two stars will take place at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on December 22.
"Thanks for the invitation and looking forward to playing and visiting for the first time," Nadal said on Twitter.
Nadal, the reigning French Open champion, has 17 Grand Slam titles to his name.
Former world number one Djokovic, now at three in the rankings, won Wimbledon and the US Open this year to take his majors collection to 14.
Djokovic and Nadal have played 52 times in their careers with the Serb leading their head-to-head 27-25.
Saudi Arabia has hosted a series of international sports events in recent months.
The first women's professional squash tournament took place in January while last month saw Britain's Callum Smith knock out compatriot George Groves in a World Boxing Association super middleweight boxing bout in Jeddah.
The moves are seen as part of Prince Mohammed bin Salman's drive to open up the conservative kingdom after being named heir to the throne in June 2017.
But despite moves by the young prince to modernise the economy and society -- including lifting a ban on women driving -- the country has stepped up repression of religious, intellectual and feminist dissidents.
Mystery also surrounds the fate of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since entering the kingdom's Istanbul consulate on October 2.
The match between the two stars will take place at Jeddah's King Abdullah Sports City on December 22.
"Thanks for the invitation and looking forward to playing and visiting for the first time," Nadal said on Twitter.
Nadal, the reigning French Open champion, has 17 Grand Slam titles to his name.
Former world number one Djokovic, now at three in the rankings, won Wimbledon and the US Open this year to take his majors collection to 14.
Djokovic and Nadal have played 52 times in their careers with the Serb leading their head-to-head 27-25.
Saudi Arabia has hosted a series of international sports events in recent months.
The first women's professional squash tournament took place in January while last month saw Britain's Callum Smith knock out compatriot George Groves in a World Boxing Association super middleweight boxing bout in Jeddah.
The moves are seen as part of Prince Mohammed bin Salman's drive to open up the conservative kingdom after being named heir to the throne in June 2017.
But despite moves by the young prince to modernise the economy and society -- including lifting a ban on women driving -- the country has stepped up repression of religious, intellectual and feminist dissidents.
Mystery also surrounds the fate of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who has been missing since entering the kingdom's Istanbul consulate on October 2.
| Edited by: Shayne Dias
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | Boys Have Done a Great Job and Should Feel Proud: Mortaza
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | MS Dhoni Has Been Extraordinary Behind the Stumps: Ayaz Memon
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | India Will Want to Persist With Jadhav For Windies Series: Gaurav Kalra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | The Ebb and Flow of the Final was Fascinating: Rohan Gavaskar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone Launches Rs 279 Plan With 84 Days Validity to Take on Airtel And Jio
- Rajat Kapoor Accused of Sexual Misconduct, Actor Issues Apology After Allegations
- Flipkart Big Billion Day: Top 5 Smartphones Deals to Splurge on
- Pakistan vs Australia, First Test Day 2 in Dubai, Highlights: As It Happened
- New 2018 Hyundai Santro (AH2) Unveiling Tomorrow - What we Know so Far
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...