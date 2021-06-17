Rafael Nadal Pulls Out of Wimbledon And Tokyo Olympics, Says 'Never An Easy Decision'

Rafael Nadal said Thursday he was withdrawing from Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics “after listening to my body".

“I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss(ing) it with my team I understand that it is the right decision," the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced on his Twitter accout.

“The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition.

The 35-year-old had won the second of his two titles at the All England Club in 2010 and landed the Olympic singles title in 2008. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was last week beaten in the semi-finals of the French Open by Novak Djokovic.

The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay-court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term," he further added.

